Erika Girardi Makes Rare Public Appearance on Red Carpet at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi said last month that "everything is good" at the moment despite recent controversy and legal trouble

Erika Girardi is hitting the red carpet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, made a rare public appearance Tuesday to attend the 2021 People's Choice Awards, held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Her Bravo show is nominated for the reality show of the year. Her costar Lisa Rinna is nominated for the reality star of the year.

Last month, Girardi appeared with her cast mates at the Kyle X Shahida Boutique Grand Opening Event on Nov. 5 in Palm Desert, California, and on Sept. 21 she attended the SUSHISAMBA Las Vegas Tree Bar grand opening at The Palazzo Las Vegas.

Erika's red carpet appearance comes after a year of controversy, most of which played out on the series.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom Girardi, 82, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, telling PEOPLE at the time, "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

That December, Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were sued for allegedly embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash. He was also later sued by his business partners, resulting in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition from Tom and his firm that same month.

The singer has been accused of conspiring with Tom and allegedly using her "notoriety" to hide assets as a bankruptcy trustee continues to investigate Tom and his firm.

Erika Jayne Credit: Rich Polk/getty

In addition to the ongoing bankruptcy lawsuit, Tom has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease and was placed under the conservatorship as a result. After younger brother Robert was named as his temporary conservator in February, the appointment was made permanent in June.

Court documents filed by Robert in September indicate that Tom is now receiving 24-hour care at a "skilled nursing facility."

Erika addressed the divorce and legal drama throughout RHOBH's 11th season. During the reunion, she denied knowing anything about Tom's "alleged theft."

During the fourth and final part of the reunion, which aired last month, the reality star said she wouldn't have joined the Bravo series had she known where she'd be today.

"I wouldn't have been on a reality TV show. Okay, let's be clear here," she said. "I wouldn't because you can't hide s--- like this. That's what I'm saying. This is not some master plan. This is not, you know, Erika being some financial f---ing mastermind. This is a tragic sequence of events that are completely terrible."