Ellen DeGeneres Thanks Her 'Amazing' Staff in Acceptance Speech at 2020 People's Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres began by thanking her Ellen DeGeneres Show employees after taking the stage at the 2020 People's Choice Awards.

While accepting the award for best talk show on Sunday night, DeGeneres, 62, expressed her gratitude for the staff of her syndicated daytime talk show, which was clouded in controversy this summer following reports of workplace toxicity.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, from deep down in my heart, I thank you. I am not only accepting this award for myself, I'm accepting it on the behalf of my amazing crew, my amazing staff, who make this show possible," she said. "They show up every single day, they give a 100 percent of themselves, a 100 percent of the time."

"That's 250 people times 170 shows a year times 18 years, and if you carry the two and divide it by 11, my point is I love them all," she continued. "And I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day."

DeGeneres went on to extend another thank you to her fans.

"I know this award comes from the people, I say thank you to the people. For all of my fans for supporting me, for sticking by me, I cannot tell you how grateful I am and what this means to me. It's more than I can possibly tell you, especially right now," she continued, before picking up the award and quipping, "I'm going to wipe it down with Lysol and put it on my shelf.”

The host returned to her show for its season 18 premiere in September and addressed the controversy head-on during a six-minute opening monologue.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were accusations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation," she said. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

She also acknowledged her "position of privilege and power" and said she hoped to start "a new chapter" with the show's 270 employees, whom she said she had been connecting with through Zoom prior to the premiere.

"Ellen is definitely a perfectionist and knows she can be difficult, but she never wanted to come across as mean-spirited," a source told PEOPLE after the premiere. "She is looking at herself to make changes."

Another source added that DeGeneres would "have to prove herself," saying, "People want to give her a chance because this show means a lot to everyone working on it, but it's going to be a long road."

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are airing live on Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA from 9-11 p.m. ET.