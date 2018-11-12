People's Choice Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Winners

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 sees fan favorites across the entertainment and pop-culture spectrum — film, television, music and more — take home awards as voted by the fans.
Airing live on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the show will feature presenters like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Will Ferrell, Busy Philipps and more, with performances from Legend, Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora and Lady Gaga.
Leading the pack for film is Avengers: Infinity War with seven nominations, while in TV, The Walking Dead received eight nods and, for music, Ariana Grande scored the most nominations (four).
Check back throughout the night as the winners are announced!
People’s Champion Award
Bryan Stevenson
Fashion Icon Award
Victoria Beckham
People’s Icon of 2018
Melissa McCarthy
Movie of 2018
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fifty Shades Freed
Incredibles 2
A Quiet Place
Comedy Movie of 2018
Blockers
Crazy Rich Asians
Love, Simon
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Action Movie of 2018
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean’s 8
Male Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Female Movie Star of 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Action Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Show of 2018
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Reality Show of 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Competition Show of 2018
The Voice
Ellen’s Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
Male TV Star of 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Female TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Nighttime Talk Show of 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Reality TV Star of 2018
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018
Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Female Artist of 2018
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj
Group of 2018
Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Super Junior
Country Artist of 2018
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Album of 2018
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Nicki Minaj, Queen
Concert Tour of 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7
Beauty Influencer of 2018
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Animal Star of 2018
Lil Bub
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Comedy Act of 2018
Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
