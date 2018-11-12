People's Choice Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Winners

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 sees fan favorites across the entertainment and pop-culture spectrum — film, television, music and more — take home awards as voted by the fans.

Airing live on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the show will feature presenters like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Will Ferrell, Busy Philipps and more, with performances from Legend, Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora and Lady Gaga.

Leading the pack for film is Avengers: Infinity War with seven nominations, while in TV, The Walking Dead received eight nods and, for music, Ariana Grande scored the most nominations (four).

Check back throughout the night as the winners are announced!

People’s Champion Award

Bryan Stevenson

Fashion Icon Award

Victoria Beckham

People’s Icon of 2018

Melissa McCarthy

Movie of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fifty Shades Freed

Incredibles 2

A Quiet Place

Comedy Movie of 2018

Blockers

Crazy Rich Asians

Love, Simon

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action Movie of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ocean’s 8

Male Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Female Movie Star of 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8

Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Action Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Show of 2018

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Reality Show of 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show of 2018

The Voice

Ellen’s Game of Games

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

Male TV Star of 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Reality TV Star of 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Supernatural

The Originals

The Expanse

Wynonna Earp

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female Artist of 2018

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Nicki Minaj

Group of 2018

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Super Junior

Country Artist of 2018

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Album of 2018

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Camila Cabello, Camila

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Concert Tour of 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7

Beauty Influencer of 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Animal Star of 2018

Lil Bub

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Comedy Act of 2018

Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

Ali Wong

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

