People's Choice Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Winners

Scarlett Johansson
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Jen Juneau
November 11, 2018 10:23 PM

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 sees fan favorites across the entertainment and pop-culture spectrum — film, television, music and more — take home awards as voted by the fans.

Airing live on Sunday at 9 p.m. EST from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the show will feature presenters like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Will Ferrell, Busy Philipps and more, with performances from Legend, Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora and Lady Gaga.

Leading the pack for film is Avengers: Infinity War with seven nominations, while in TV, The Walking Dead received eight nods and, for music, Ariana Grande scored the most nominations (four).

Check back throughout the night as the winners are announced!

People’s Champion Award

Bryan Stevenson

Fashion Icon Award

Victoria Beckham

People’s Icon of 2018

Melissa McCarthy

Movie of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fifty Shades Freed
Incredibles 2
A Quiet Place

Comedy Movie of 2018

Blockers
Crazy Rich Asians
Love, Simon
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action Movie of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean’s 8

Male Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Female Movie Star of 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Action Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Show of 2018

This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Reality Show of 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show of 2018

The Voice
Ellen’s Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent

Male TV Star of 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Reality TV Star of 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female Artist of 2018

Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj

Group of 2018

Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Super Junior

Country Artist of 2018

Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban

Album of 2018

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Nicki Minaj, Queen

Concert Tour of 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7

Beauty Influencer of 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
James Charles

Animal Star of 2018

Lil Bub
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe

Comedy Act of 2018

Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018, airing from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, are being broadcast live on E!

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.