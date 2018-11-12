Kim Kardashian Says 'Our Hearts Are Broken' as She Accepts People's Choice Award with Family

Keeping Up with the Kardashians? They just won big at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 — and they have a touching message for their viewers.

The first family of reality TV — Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner (no sign of Kylie Jenner) — accepted the award Sunday night for reality show of 2018, where they thanked fans and humbly paid respects at the beginning of their speech to victims of some of the more tragic events that have transpired as of late.

“It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and [for] our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu,” said Kardashian West who, along with Kourtney and Khloé, evacuated their homes after finding out that their neighborhoods were under threat from a wildfire.

Referring in part to the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks that claimed 12 lives and took place just hours before the wildfires erupted earlier this week, she added, “Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.”

The KarJenner family Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Despite the tragedies, Kardashian West, 38, said it has “been amazing to see the resilient spirit” and “heroism of those risking their lives on the front lines” during the past few days.

“Action is necessary. So anything we can do to help — as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small,” she urged. “Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times.”

The KKW Beauty mogul and mother of three then dedicated the award on behalf of her family to “all of the firefighters, the law enforcement and the first responders” who have worked tirelessly.

“We really, truly appreciate what you have done for all of us,” she concluded. “So please let’s continue to pray for everyone’s safety. Thank you.”

Kim was forced to evacuate her Hidden Hills home on Thursday night immediately after she arrived due to the Woolsey fire that has displaced thousands of people and destroyed even more structures.

Khloé, 34, was also affected by the fire, tweeting on Friday, “I just left with the clothes on my back but I think I packed Trues entire bedroom and closet into my car obviously she’s all that matters to me.”

Kylie, 21, and Kourtney, 39, were also affected, with a source close to the family telling PEOPLE, “It’s chaotic and devastating for everyone in the fire zone. Kim, Kourtney and Kylie are not only upset about their own situations, they are also thinking about everyone else affected.”

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018, airing from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, are being broadcast live on E!