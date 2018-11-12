Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at People's Choice Awards

Johnny Galecki is stepping out with his new leading lady.

The Big Bang Theory star and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer made their awards-show debut Sunday night at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 in Santa Monica, California, dressed to the nines as they walked the red carpet together.

Galecki, 43, was dressed in a blue suit while Meyer, 21, rocked an all-black look: a long-sleeved raven-colored dress and matching heels.

“Peeps choice was so fun with my bae💘,” the model captioned a red-carpet snap of herself and Galecki.

The Big Bang Theory was up for three awards: show of 2018, comedy show of 2018 and comedy TV star of 2018, which was clinched by Galecki’s costar Jim Parsons.

Galecki and Meyer went public with their romance recently. In September, the Roseanne alum shared a sweet photo of himself staring lovingly at his beloved.

“Last night was wonderful. Thank you #jefferykatzenberg,” Galecki wrote alongside the post.

Meyer also shared a photo of the couple, who are 22 years apart, from their date night. “Last night🤷🏻‍♀️” she captioned the Instagram post.

Galecki previously dated his former costar Kaley Cuoco for two years before breaking things off in 2010; they’ve since remained close coworkers and friends.

In July, the actor congratulated her on her marriage to Karl Cook. “Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night,” he captioned a photo of himself clasping Cuoco’s hands as she beamed in her gown. “So much love for you both.”

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and were broadcast live on E!