How to Watch PEOPLE (the TV Show!)

The premiere of PEOPLE (the TV Show!) is almost upon us — and it will be easy to watch!

The new daily show will premiere on Sept. 14 and is inspired by PEOPLE's unique combination of the most popular celebrity and inspirational human-interest stories as well as entertainment news, exclusive interviews and feature stories. The show will also tackle beauty, style, true crime and more.

Who is the hosting PEOPLE (the TV Show!)?

The new 30-minute show will be hosted by Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson.

"PEOPLE is the most trusted brand in celebrity news," Adams said in a statement. Adams is currently host of NFL Network's Emmy-nominated morning show, Good Morning Football as well as the host of the mobile app version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

"I'm thrilled to bring the PEOPLE newsroom to life for viewers across the country, whether at home or on-the-go," she added.

Jackson, an award-winning journalist, host and public speaker, added: "I am eager to be part of the on-air team that will bring the credibility of the magazine that you know, to an entirely new platform."

Before joining PEOPLE, Jackson was a host of NBC News’ Stay Tuned, for which he received a Digiday Award. Prior, he was a host of MTV's Total Request Live reboot.

Jeremy Parsons, former PEOPLE Now co-host, and Sandra Vergara, who co-hosted E!'s Good Work, will serve as New York and Los Angeles correspondents, respectively.

Where to watch PEOPLE (the TV Show!) on TV

PEOPLE will air on Meredith Corp.'s affiliates: WGCL and WPCH in Atlanta, Georgia, KPHO and KTVK in Phoenix, Arizona, KMOV and MMOV in St. Louis, Missouri, KPTV and KPDX in Portland, Oregon, WSMV in Nashville, Tennessee, WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut, KCTV and KSMO in Kansas City, Missouri, WHNS in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, KVVU in Las Vegas, WALA in Mobile, Alabama, WNEM and ENEM in Flint-Saginaw, Michigan and WSHM, WGGB, EGGB in Springfield-Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Where to stream PEOPLE (the TV Show!) online

If you're a cable cord-cutter, you're still in luck. PEOPLE will also stream on People.com, PeopleTV, People Facebook, People Twitter and YouTube.

When does PEOPLE (the TV Show!) air?