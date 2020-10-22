"I'm working now to change the landscape of the American workplace for all women so that they don't have to be silenced," the former Fox News anchor tells PEOPLE

PEOPLE (the TV Show!) 's New Contributor Gretchen Carlson Wants to Tell Stories that Empower Women

Known for her thorough and inspiring journalism with two decades in the news industry under her belt — as well as for coming forward about facing sexual harassment in the workplace — Gretchen Carlson is returning to television as a special contributor for PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

"After I did what I did at Fox News, a lot of people feel comfortable telling me their stories, and I want to continue to inspire other people to speak up and stand up and have a voice," Carlson, 54, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "And so I'm really looking forward to featuring women from all across the country."

In the role, Carlson will showcase everyday American heroes and continue PEOPLE's mission of highlighting ordinary people doing extraordinary things. The former Fox News anchor says viewers can expect her to share "a lot of inspirational empowerment stories of women primarily, but also men who are doing great things in the world."

"The idea that this high-level caliber of actress would decide to take on a role like that — we would not have been doing movies about sexual harassment even four years ago," Carlson says. "So for these actresses to say, 'Yes, I want to take on these roles,' is so admirable."

Ailes resigned from Fox News in July 2016 following accusations from six additional women and died the following year. Carlson, who has become an advocate for workplace equality and ending workplace sexual harassment, settled her suit out of court in September 2016. Now, she wants to help other women find their voice.

"I'm working now to change the landscape of the American workplace for all women so that they don't have to be silenced," she says. "This is much bigger than just about Gretchen Carlson. This is about all the women in the world who have been silenced and I'm working on their behalf to make sure that they have a voice."

The mother of two adds that her "biggest lesson to all women out there is to find that fire in your belly."

"One woman can make a huge difference," she says. "But one of my favorite quotes is, 'One woman can make a difference, but together we rock the world.'"

