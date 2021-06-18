PEOPLE's Summer TV Preview: What's Hot (and Cool) to Stream This Season

We have lots of reasons to tune in as TV's season of fun heats up

By People Staff
June 18, 2021 12:33 PM

Physical

Credit: Apple

For Rose Byrne, getting into character for her new show Physical, a dark comedy set in the early '80s, started from the outside in - and required lots of Lycra. "When I first looked at the costumes, I thought, 'Are you crazy?' " says the actress, who stars as Sheila Rubin, a dutiful yet tormented housewife who discovers a passion for aerobics. "But we had these sparkly sheer tights that dancers wear, so I didn't feel too naked."

To play Sheila, who is plagued by inner demons and a toxic relationship with her body, Byrne dug deep. "It's partly about the inner destruction that women do to themselves, and it's so shameful and personal," she says. "Sheila's ambition has been dulled, but she definitely still wants a seat at the table. And I found it all very fascinating and intriguing." Now on Apple TV+.

Loki

Credit: Marvel Studios

Following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel's TV takeover continues with the God of Mischief's star turn. While the cunning Loki (Tom Hiddleston) died in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, this six-episode series, also starring Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, sees a Loki from a branched timeline arrested for wreaking havoc on the past, present and future. Now on Disney+.

Gossip Girl

Credit: hbo

Hey, Upper East Siders! It seems enough time has passed since the great Dan Humphrey reveal in the 2012 finale, and we're all ready to meet a fresh crop of Manhattan's young elite. Between the large, diverse cast and showrunner Joshua Safran (who's worked on both iterations) making Downton Abbey comparisons, it's clear this isn't Blair Waldorf's Gossip Girl. XOXO! Premieres in July on HBO Max. 

Dr. Death

Credit: Scott McDermott/Peacock

Joshua Jackson will be using his charms for ill as he embodies Dr. Christopher Duntsch, the charismatic real-life Texas neurosurgeon who was accused of intentionally botching spinal surgeries and leaving 33 patients maimed or dead. Based on a hit podcast, the limited series also stars Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin and AnnaSophia Robb as the people who fight to stop him. Premieres in July on Peacock.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Credit: STARZ

The Power prequel series is set in Queens ca. 1991 and tells the origin story of Kanan Stark - originally played by the show's executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and depicted here as a 15-year-old by Mekai Curtis. His relationship with his mother, Raq (Patina Miller, right), a ruthless drug dealer, takes center stage. Premieres July 18 on Starz.

Never Have I Ever

Credit: ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX

While season 1 of Mindy Kaling's touching teen dramedy saw Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) coping with the death of her father, season 2 will focus on her bouncing back - and that includes unraveling her love triangle with Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet). Her mom's getting back out there, too: Common joins as Nalini's (Poorna Jagannathan) love interest. Premieres in July on Netflix.

My Unorthodox Life

Credit: Netflix

The docuseries follows Julia Haart, who left her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and is now CEO of an international talent agency. Premieres in July on Netflix.

Solos

Credit: Jason LaVeris/Amazon Prime Video

Constance Wu, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and more lead episodes of this new character-driven anthology exploring isolated moments. Now on Amazon.

Kevin Can F**k Himself

Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC

The dark comedy looks at the life of a stereotypical sitcom wife (Annie Murphy, here with costar Raymond Lee) when she's not catering to her husband. Premieres June 20 on AMC.

We Are Lady Parts

Credit: Laura Radford/Peacock

When Ph.D. student Amina (Anjana Vasan) is recruited for a Muslim female punk band, her tradition-filled world is, well, rocked. Now on Peacock.

Heels

Credit: STARZ

Brothers Jack and Ace (Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig) are warring over their late father's legacy - and battling it out in the wrestling ring - in this small-town drama. Premieres Aug. 15 on Starz.

Sex/Life

Credit: AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX

When Sarah Shahi first read the role of conflicted stay-at-home mom Billie in Netflix's Sex/Life, she related to the character feeling boxed in. "She's a great mom, but she can't help but want to break the stereotypes of what a mom should be," says Shahi. "I've always felt like I'm more than what was in front of me." As Billie faces an identity crisis, she tries to reconcile her wild past with ex Brad (Adam Demos) and her current life with husband Cooper (Mike Vogel). The steamy drama "is like the sugariest candy you have ever tasted," Shahi teases. Premieres June 25 on Netflix.

Ted Lasso

Credit: Apple

Jason Sudeikis, who stars in this charming comedy, won big at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, but at the beginning of season 2 his character's soccer team just keeps tying its games. To get out of the rut, AFC Richmond brings on a sports psychologist named Sharon (Sarah Niles), who doesn't eat sugar. Guess that leaves more of Ted's tasty home-baked biscuits for his boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham). Premieres July 23 on Apple TV+.

Small Fortune

Credit: NBCuniversal

On this new game show, teams of three show off feats of dexterity as they compete in itty-bitty games on teeny-tiny playing fields for a grand prize of $250,000. Lil Rel Howery hosts. Now on NBC.

Love Island

Credit: Colin Young-Wolf/CBS/Getty

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator/joke cracker Matthew Hoffman head to Hawaii for the third round of the U.S. version of the romantic competition series. Premieres July 7 on CBS.

The Celebrity Dating Game

Credit: ABC

Zooey Deschanel guides stars like Taye Diggs and Iggy Azalea as they pick a suitor hidden behind a panel-and cohost Michael Bolton sings parody songs about them. Now on ABC.

The Johnnyswim Show

Credit: Magnolia

Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano, the married couple behind folk band Johnnyswim (and longtime friends of Chip and Joanna Gaines), were documenting their wild life on tour with three kids when the pandemic forced them to do something new: stay home.

The Johnnyswim Show, which is part of the Gaineses' Magnolia Network launching on discovery+ on July 15, "captures the moment the tour was canceled and the heartbreak," says Ramirez. "We wrestled with no longer being the traveling troubadours on the road for the last 15 years." Set up with remote cameras and GoPros, the couple filmed at home with kids Joaquin, 6, Luna, 3, and Paloma, 5 months. "Our son definitely put a GoPro down his pants. There's a butt shot somewhere on a hard drive," jokes Sudano. Premieres July 15 on Magnolia Network.

iCarly

Credit: Lisa Rose/Paramount +

Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) reunites with her old pals for a revival of the hit series, which ran on Nickelodeon for six seasons from 2007-2012. Now on Paramount+.

Lego Masters

Credit: Tom Griscom/FOX

Duos compete in mind-blowing brick-building challenges - from a demolition derby to a fashion show - all hosted by Lego Batman himself, Will Arnett. Now on Fox. 

Monsters at Work

Credit: disney+

Monsters Inc.'s Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sulley (John Goodman) return for the spinoff series, with new characters voiced by Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler and Ben Feldman. Premieres July 2 on Disney+.

Bosch

Credit: Hopper Stone/Amazon Studios

The cop drama is concluding after seven seasons, but it's not the end for Titus Welliver as the maverick detective: A spinoff series starts filming later this year. Premieres June 25 on Amazon.

The Haves and Have Nots

Credit: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Karma awaits the wealthy fictional families of Savannah as the Tyler Perry drama wraps up after eight seasons. Now on OWN.

The Walking Dead

Credit: Eli Ade/AMC

For late-summer chills, the zombie apocalypse series launches its 24-episode 11th season. At least two beloved characters will survive it all: Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are getting a spinoff in 2023. Premieres Aug. 22 on AMC.

The Kominsky Method

Credit: ANNE MARIE FOX/NETFLIX

Sandy (Michael Douglas) navigates aging without pal Norman (Alan Arkin). Here's hoping the show's end isn't the end for him. Now on Netflix.

The Bold Type

Credit: Nino Munoz/Freeform

After four seasons Scarlet magazine's ambitious trio (Meghann Fahey, Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee) say goodbye to the fashion closet. Now on Freeform.

