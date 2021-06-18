PEOPLE's Summer TV Preview: What's Hot (and Cool) to Stream This Season

For Rose Byrne, getting into character for her new show Physical, a dark comedy set in the early '80s, started from the outside in - and required lots of Lycra. "When I first looked at the costumes, I thought, 'Are you crazy?' " says the actress, who stars as Sheila Rubin, a dutiful yet tormented housewife who discovers a passion for aerobics. "But we had these sparkly sheer tights that dancers wear, so I didn't feel too naked."

To play Sheila, who is plagued by inner demons and a toxic relationship with her body, Byrne dug deep. "It's partly about the inner destruction that women do to themselves, and it's so shameful and personal," she says. "Sheila's ambition has been dulled, but she definitely still wants a seat at the table. And I found it all very fascinating and intriguing." Now on Apple TV+.