PEOPLE Puzzler Will Return for Season 3!

The pop culture crossword game is returning to its home on the Game Show Network for another season with Daytime Emmy-nominated host Leah Remini .

The show, based on the crosswords seen in every issue of PEOPLE, features three contestants who put their knowledge on all things pop culture to the test.

The person with the most points after three rounds moves on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round where they have a chance at a cash prize.

Remini, 52, has previously opened up to PEOPLE about why she first decided to join the series .

"I was literally like, 'Yes,'" the King of Queens actress said of her reaction when first asked to hop on board as host.

"[I was] dealing with the aftermath of producing and hosting my A&E documentary series on Scientology, on top of it being a very dark time in our country. So when something like this comes along, I feel like it's a blessing. I just love connecting with people," she said.