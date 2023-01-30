'PEOPLE Puzzler' Season 3 Kicks Off Today — Here's Where to Watch!

Great news for all game show lovers: PEOPLE Puzzler is returning for season 3 on Jan. 30! You'll be able to catch it every weekday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The pop culture crossword game is returning to the Game Show Network for another season with host Leah Remini, who was nominated last year for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for her work on the show.

The show, based on the crosswords seen in every issue of PEOPLE, features three contestants who put their knowledge on all things pop culture to the test.

The person with the most points after three rounds moves on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round where they have a chance at a cash prize.

Leah Remini hosts PEOPLE Puzzler. Game Show Network

Remini has previously opened up to PEOPLE about why she first decided to join the series.

"I was literally like, 'Yes,'" the King of Queens actress said of her reaction when first asked to hop on board as host in 2021.

"[I was] dealing with the aftermath of producing and hosting my A&E documentary series on Scientology, on top of it being a very dark time in our country. So when something like this comes along, I feel like it's a blessing. I just love connecting with people," she said.

Overall, Remini notes that the "the most exciting" part of her hosting gig is interacting with the contestants. "I love people. People who know me know that I would prefer to go to your family's barbecue than any Hollywood event."

Season 3 of PEOPLE Puzzler will air weeknights at 6:30 p.m. ET.