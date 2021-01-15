PEOPLE Puzzler, hosted by Leah Remini, premieres Monday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. ET on Game Show Network

PEOPLE Puzzler Is Almost Here! See Leah Remini Quiz Contestants for Their Chance at $10K

PEOPLE Puzzler is ready to take Game Show Network by storm!

The Leah Remini-hosted competition series, premiering Monday, will put three contestants' pop culture knowledge to the test as they face off to rack up points by solving crossword puzzles — just like those in PEOPLE's weekly issues.

The player who has the most points after three rounds will move on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round, where they will have the opportunity to win $10,000.

In a promo for the new show, Remini, 50, tells viewers that PEOPLE Puzzler is "the most play-alongable crossword puzzle game show ever."

"Yes, play-alongable. I said it," she insists of the made-up (yet fitting) term.

In the fun promo, contestants are given clues like, "Aretha spells it out in song" (answer: "RESPECT") and "Julia Roberts was a runaway one" (answer: "BRIDE").

"Apologetic board game," Remini says in another hint, which a contestant expertly solves: "Sorry!"

PEOPLE Puzzler, which consists of half-hour episodes, is produced by Meredith Corporation and Start Entertainment. Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini will serve as executive producers of the show, alongside Jeff Krask.

A free episode is up now on gameshownetwork.com.