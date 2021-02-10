PEOPLE Reveals the Cover Stars of the First-Ever Love Issue

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi talk about what's made their love last

While so much has changed for all of us in the past year, love has been a constant. As PEOPLE editor Dan Wakeford writes in this week's issue — PEOPLE's very first Love Issue, on newsstands Friday — "it seemed more pertinent than ever to celebrate love in a year when the coronavirus has redefined our relationships and our loved ones have picked us up when we are down, shared the extra work that comes from being at home more … and helped keep romance alive."

In celebration, PEOPLE sat down with three Hollywood couples who've stayed the course. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen — married 25 years — say laughs are what keep them going. "If you're blessed enough to grow old with someone, you better have a good sense of humor," the actress, 68, shares, with Danson, 73, who adds, "I'm madly, madly, gratefully in love."

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts, also married 25 years, talk about growing stronger following the Today host's prostate cancer diagnosis last year. "Knowing Deborah was there was the greatest source of comfort," Roker, 66, says of weathering the initial shock and subsequent (successful!) surgery. "I love us," adds Roberts, 60, "and I'm determined to cheer us on and be there for us. You cherish and you clutch and you hold on."

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi open up about the "once-in-a-lifetime feeling" that is their love, as de Rossi, 48, describes it. "We're in a rhythm that's easy," DeGeneres, 63, shares of their 12-year-marriage. "We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other's sentences."

Also featured in the Love Issue are the stories of six real-life couples who've grown together amid the coronavirus pandemic — including one via Zoom! As PEOPLE editor Dan Wakeford writes, "if you're single, we hope that our stories will bring you hope and inspiration that love will find you."