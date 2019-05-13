Fall TV Preview: Watch the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts Red Carpet Livestream

Stars from some of television’s biggest and most anticipated series are gathering in the Big Apple for the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly New York Upfronts party ahead of this fall’s TV season.

PEOPLE will showcase all the glamorous arrivals with a livestream during the official red carpet pre-show. The digital pre-show will be hosted by PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons and Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike, and will take place at Union Park in Manhattan on Monday, May 13.

The celebrity guest list is full of your favorite TV stars from shows both new and returning, including Skylar Astin (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Cat Deeley (So You Think You Can Dance), Jennie Garth (90210), Christina Hendricks (Good Girls), Julianne Hough (America’s Got Talent), Joel McHale (Card Sharks), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Cobie Smulders (Stumptown), Tori Spelling (90210), Chrissy Teigen (Bring The Funny), Kenan Thompson (Bring the Funny), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ian Ziering (90210) and many more!

Catch the full livestream at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PST on People.com, EW.com or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages.