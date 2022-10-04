People Chica Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Gina Rodriguez, Latina Icons and Fierce Fashion

As National Hispanic Heritage Month rolls into its third week, celebrating the contributions of Latinos in America and their rich histories and cultures, People Chica is highlighting a handful of famous Latinas in the latest issue of PEOPLE and online.

Gina Rodriguez — whose latest series, Not Dead Yet, is coming soon to ABC — opens up about her pregnancy, her past projects and inclusion in the entertainment industry.

"We need to create a pipeline to shepherd new people into the industry because it is only with experience that you learn," says the Golden Globe-winning actress. "[It's] really important to me to help in creating that first step and then allowing space to fail, because it is only in failure that we grow, that we learn what we need to know. It is through failure that we get better."

Meanwhile, six Latina icons — including Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara — are celebrated for their tireless film and television work and contributions to the industry (see who joined them on the list here!).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And finally, Chica highlights Latinas who've made their marks on the worlds of fashion and beauty, both then (Celia Cruz!) and now (Jenna Ortega).

For more with these remarkable women, head to peopleenespanol.com and pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now. And to learn more about National Hispanic Heritage Month, visit people.com.