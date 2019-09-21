PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards for a star-studded pre-party.

Entertainment Weekly is hosting the Friday event honoring the nominees and TV’s brightest stars at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. A one-hour red carpet kicks things off and a livestream of the event will be hosted by EW senior digital news editor Gerrad Hall and Lola Ogunnaike, host of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing.

Catch the full livestream at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on PeopleTV, People.com, EW.com or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch the live stream on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

But the Emmys fun doesn’t end there — be sure to tune in on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT for PEOPLE and EW’s official red carpet livestream ahead of the award show.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 22, on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.