Pennyworth's Jack Bannon 'Nearly Died' Preparing for His Role in the New Series about Batman's Butler, Alfred
PLUS: Costar Paloma Faith jokes how "a hotline has been set up" for anyone "worried" by her character. Pennyworth premieres 7/28 at 9 p.m. ET on Epix
PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.
Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.