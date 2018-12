Based on the 1965 play of the same name written by Neil Simon, the original TV adaptation was developed by Marshall’s brother Garry for ABC. He cast his sister as Myrna Turner, Oscar Madison’s (Jack Klugman) secretary.

Fun fact: Myrna ended up marrying “Sheldn” (his legal name since the “o” was omitted from his birth certificate), played by Rob Reiner, Marshall’s husband at the time.