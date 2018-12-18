Actress and director Penny Marshall will be remembered by her countless contributions to TV comedy — including becoming the first-ever guest star on The Simpsons.

Marshall, who died Monday night at age 75, took on the role of Ms. Botz on the series — the diabolical babysitter who attempts to rob the Simpsons’ home. The episode aired in 1990 toward the end of the first season.

Following the news of Marshall’s death, The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean tweeted about her influence, writing, “Penny Marshall our first guest star and a great talent. You will be missed!” alongside an image of Marshall’s character.

The animated program is still going and is currently in its 30th season.

Penny Marshall our first guest star and a great talent. You will be missed!

The famed A League of Their Own and Big director died Monday night in her Hollywood Hills home of complications from diabetes. She had previously been diagnosed with brain and lung cancer in 2009 before going into remission by 2012.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” her family said in a statement. “Penny was a girl from the Bronx, who came out West, put a cursive ‘L’ on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story. We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true.”

Mashall is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren: Spencer, Bella and Viva.

A lifelong sports fan with an extensive collective of sports memorabilia, she spent much of her later years cheering on her beloved L.A. Lakers and New York Yankees. Whether courtside or behind the dugout, she could be seen winning fellow fans over with that infectious Peggy Marshall smile — her trademark tinted glasses sitting on the bridge of her nose.