Penn Badgley's 'You' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

Joe Goldberg will return after his life in London led to a giant plot twist

By
Published on March 24, 2023 11:08 AM
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 408 of You.
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Warning: This post contains spoilers about season 4 of Netflix's You.

Hello (and goodbye), You!

Netflix's hit thriller is returning for a fifth and final season, the streamer confirmed on Friday, teasing in a press release: "Will Joe Goldberg finally get his judgment day? Fans of the beloved thriller will soon know more about Joe's fate when YOU returns for a fifth and final season."

News of You's renewal comes shortly after part 2 of its fourth season aired with one incredible fakeout. The last installment followed Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) — under the pseudonym Professor Jonathan Moore — in a new, academic career abroad.

As he stepped into a circle of London elites, a murderer dubbed the Eat the Rich Killer began taking the lives of Joe's new friends. But Joe was committed to remaining celibate from his murderous tendencies, leaving his violent ways behind with his life in America.

Part 2 focused on Joe's unlikely friendship with another man who had a similar taste for blood. But the show asked, How sustainable is a friendship between two killers? And, If Joe continues to fall for the beautiful women around him, will he ever be able to stop killing for good?

Badgley explained the surprising twists in season 4 to British GQ. "It has to go to this place for five episodes where it's like, 'Is he going to become a hero as we've all wanted him to?' It doesn't make any sense when Joe becomes a hero," he admitted. "This is the only place the show could have ever gone and remain relevant, remain responsible, remain intelligent, remain sensitive, but true."

You. (L to R) Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Stephen Hagan as Malcolm in episode 401 of You
Courtesy of Netflix

The actor also shared why season 5 could (and maybe, should) be the last saga inside killer Joe's head. "I know what [showrunner] Greg [Berlanti] pitched me a few years back as what he thought was the right way to end," Badgley said. "If there's another one, it's going to be, I think, a grand finale."

Also speaking to PEOPLE, Badgley opened up about his hopes for continuing the series following the fallout of season 4.

RELATED VIDEO: Why We Love Penn Badgley, From His Onscreen Roles to His Social Media Presence

"I feel like it's building towards a greater resolution," the Gossip Girl alum said. "That's what I want for Joe ... because now, the circumstances are actually different. He has a level of power and wealth that he's never had."

"With Love [Victoria Pedretti], he technically had wealth and he was adjacent to some power, but he hated it and he didn't take it for his own," he continued. "Whereas now, he seems to be embracing it and taking it for his own. And to be honest, that's sort of terrifying prospect."

Badgley also said it's "an evolution of the whole conceit."

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 406 of You.
Courtesy of Netflix

You is based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. The author announced her fourth Goldberg-based book, For You and Only You, will release on April 25. The plot sees Goldberg partaking in a writing fellowship at Harvard, where he falls for literary genius Wonder. "If you want to write a book, you have to kill your darlings," the book's synopsis quips.

All four seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix.

