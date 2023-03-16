Penn Badgley on Why 'You' Season 5 Could Be the Show's 'Grand Finale'

Penn Badgley has a grand idea in mind for the next season of You.

While Netflix hasn't officially renewed the show for a fifth season, Badgley feels a big finale could be coming for his serial killer character Joe Goldberg.

"I know what [showrunner] Greg [Berlanti] pitched me a few years back as what he thought was the right way to end," the 36-year-old actor told British GQ. "If there's another one, it's going to be, I think, a grand finale."

In the fourth season of the show, viewers discovered a different side to Joe, as he attempted to stray from his murderous tendencies and become "a hero," as Badgley put it.

"It has to go to this place for five episodes where it's like, 'Is he going to become a hero as we've all wanted him to?' It doesn't make any sense when Joe becomes a hero," he admitted. "This is the only place the show could have ever gone and remain relevant, remain responsible, remain intelligent, remain sensitive, but true."

Badgley added, "The whole thing has been building towards seeing Joe in a different light, truly, which we've never ever done before."

Courtesy of Netflix

In what could be a plausible series ending after tying up loose ends in the season 4 finale, Joe escapes into a life of wealth and becomes a "quiet hero."

However, Badgley still believes there's more to come for the character, he exclusively told PEOPLE.

"I feel like it's building towards a greater resolution," he said. "That's what I want for Joe ... because now, the circumstances are actually different. He has a level of power and wealth that he's never had."

The Gossip Girl alum continued, "With Love [Victoria Pedretti], he technically had wealth and he was adjacent to some power, but he hated it and he didn't take it for his own. Whereas now, he seems to be embracing it and taking it for his own. And to be honest, that's sort of terrifying prospect."

Badgley says it's "an evolution of the whole conceit."

Courtesy of Netflix

Showrunner Sera Gamble teased to E! News that if the show were to be renewed for a fifth season, audiences would find Joe in an even more nefarious position — especially as he now has more resources at his disposal than ever before, since partnering with the wealthy Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

"We have spent four seasons constructing these characters who are violently wealthy, but not all of them are that smart or that ruthless," Gamble explained. "If Joe is all of the things that he is and now has unlimited resources and access, he's become the thing that he envied and judged from afar. It gives us a lot of new opportunities."

All four seasons of You are streaming in full on Netflix.