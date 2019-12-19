Penn Badgley Says Returning to Gossip Girl for Reboot 'Would Depend on a Lot of Things'

Dan Humphrey may not be returning to the Upper East Side anytime soon.

As fans of the CW teen drama Gossip Girl are gearing up for the new highly anticipated reboot from HBO Max, viewers have been left wondering if any of the original cast members could make an appearance on the show — including Humphrey portrayer Penn Badgley.

While recently promoting his hit psychological thriller You — which returns to Netflix Dec. 26 — Badgley, 33, admitted to Entertainment Tonight that being a part of the reboot was something he would have to “think about.”

“Could Dan Humphrey … ? I don’t … That’s a message I gotta put at the top of my inbox, you know, to think about,” the actor said.

Image zoom Patrick Harbron/The CW

The revival — which was announced in July — will feature a brand-new cast of teens enjoying their privileged lives in New York City, and while original stars like Chace Crawford have expressed interest in making a cameo, Badgley said he “has not had conversations with any of the creators yet.”

The actor honestly added that he didn’t have much of an interest in stepping back into Humphrey’s shoes.

“I think it’s pretty clear that, like, I’ve never been a proponent of Dan Humphrey’s,” he revealed to the outlet. “I’ve never been necessarily the greatest friend or fan of Dan Humphrey, which now I reconcile in this way that I’m like, you know, I would love to contribute in a meaningful way to it. And I guess it would just depend on a lot of things.”

Adding, “It would depend on how and why he’s there and I don’t know,” Badgley trailed off.

Earlier this year, HBO Max announced that the Gossip Girl reboot would be helmed by original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl,” the upcoming streaming service said in a statement. “The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

The original show aired from 2007 to 2012 and starred Blake Lively, Badgley, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Crawford and more.

Image zoom K.C. Bailey/AP Photo/The CW

Kristen Bell has signed on to narrate. The actress, 39, voiced the mysterious narrator during the series’ original run.

Meester, however, has no interest in reprising her role as queen bee Blair Waldorf.

“A lot of the questions that come from it are: ‘Do you miss it?’ ‘Did you love what you wore?’ And I understand that, but — and I say this with nothing but love — it is like saying, ‘High school was an amazing time for you, do you wish you could go back?’ ” she said during an interview with Net-A-Porter’s weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit. “And the truth is, it was so special and such a unique, amazing experience, but no, I wouldn’t wanna go back to it, I was a kid!”