Penn Badgley on Possibility of You Fan Cardi B Appearing in Season 4: 'I Definitely Can't Say'

Could Joe Goldberg have his sights set on Cardi B in the upcoming fourth season of You?

"Cardi B tweeted about you. She was excited because you mentioned her in a little chat you were having there," Kimmel, 53, said while sharing a screengrab of Cardi's tweet about Badgely, 34. "And she used more o's, m's, f's. Usually, she goes with the m's and the f's the most, but the o's and the g's really shine through here. 'He knows me.' That's Cardi B."

Kimmel pointed out the actor's response, in which Badgley changed his profile pic to a photo of Cardi and replied, "I."

The talk show host then shared a screenshot of Cardi's pitch for how to include her on the thriller alongside Netflix's new Twitter bio, informing all to "petition to get Cardi B to guest star in season 4 of You!"

When Kimmel asked whether Cardi will appear on You, Badgley admitted he wasn't sure.

"Well, I don't know," said Badgley. "I mean, I definitely can't say, but there is actually, I believe, this is true. There's an actual Change.org petition."

Questioned by Kimmel on how he gave two conflicting answers about Cardi's possible appearance, Badgley clarified: "I can't say because I don't know."

"I actually don't know," the Gossip Girl alum continued. "I'm not being coy."

Cardi recently quote-retweeted a video of Badgley raving about her "authentic relationship" with social media at Netflix's previous In Conversation with YOU event. Responding to the clip, the "Up" rapper wrote: "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous."

After Badgley replied in disbelief, Cardi B — whose Twitter profile pic is now a photo of the actor's You character, Joe — suggested a way she could fit into the show's narrative. "So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU," she wrote. "Ok finish it off @netflix."

The Change.org petition to get Cardi on You currently holds more than 770 signatures.

You, based on author Caroline Kepnes' popular book series, returned for its third season on Oct. 15. Days before it premiered, Netflix renewed the show for a fourth season.

"It's been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life," showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement. "We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."