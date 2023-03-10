Penn Badgley Wants 'Greater Resolution' for 'You' — and Explains Why Joe's New Path Is a 'Terrifying Prospect'

Badgley's costar Tati Gabrielle also exclusively shared her ideas with PEOPLE for a possible fifth season of the Netflix show

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 02:15 PM
YOU penn badgley
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Warning: This post contains spoilers from season 4 of You.

Penn Badgley believes there's still more story to tell on You.

The second half of the Netflix hit's fourth season, released Thursday, concluded with Badgley's Joe Goldberg getting away with an assortment of crimes once again. This time around, Joe — who had recently been living under the pseudonym Jonathan Moore — kidnapped former girlfriend Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), though she later escaped after pretending to overdose on pills.

He also murdered multiple people within his new London social circle, though he initially believed the killings were done by the "Eat the Rich Killer," who was initially falsely revealed as Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers). His many other heinous acts include killing girlfriend Kate Galvin's (Charlotte Ritchie) father and framing his student Nadia Farran (Amy-Leigh Hickman) for the murder.

You's Ed Speleers
Courtesy of Netflix

After disclosing his true identity to Kate, Joe was able to escape into a life of wealth and become a "quiet hero." (He previously pretended to be dead after murdering wife Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti, in the season 3 finale.)

While Joe's story reached a seemingly tidy conclusion in the fourth season finale, Badgley exclusively tells PEOPLE his hopes for exploring things further.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You
Courtesy of Netflix

"I feel like it's building towards a greater resolution," says Badgley, 36. "That's what I want for Joe ... because now, the circumstances are actually different. He has a level of power and wealth that he's never had."

The Gossip Girl alum continues, "With Love, he technically had wealth and he was adjacent to some power, but he hated it and he didn't take it for his own. Whereas now, he seems to be embracing it and taking it for his own. And to be honest, that's sort of terrifying prospect."

Badgley says it's "an evolution of the whole conceit."

You. (L-R) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 409 of You.
Courtesy of Netflix

"It's interesting," he adds. "I definitely want to see where it goes."

Like Badgley, Gabrielle is interested in seeing what happens next for Marienne — and whether she will work to help catch Joe.

"I would love to see Marienne come back because I feel that though she was able to get out alive and be with her daughter, and she is able to live a peaceful life now, Joe thinks she's dead," she explains.

You's Tati Gabrielle Says Penn Badgley Morphed into 'a Whole New Person' on Set During Tense Marienne Scenes
Courtesy of Netflix

"But I feel like something just still doesn't sit right with her in her moral compass, the fact that he is still out there and is not facing any consequences for the things that he's done," she explains. "So I would be interested to see Marienne come back and break Nadia out and go and do the thing. But we'll see."

All four seasons of You are streaming in full on Netflix.

