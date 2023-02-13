Penn Badgley Asks Jeffrey Dahmer Obsessives to Look 'Inside,' Puts New Fixations 'on the Shoulders of Netflix'

Even though Penn Badgley plays a fictional killer, he is adamantly opposed to romanticizing real-life murderers on screen.

When asked about fellow Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (in which Evan Peters portrayed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer), the You star said that viewers who find themselves fixated on killers to "need to look at that, inside."

The 36-year-old actor, who has attracted his fair share of unwanted attraction for playing homicidal stalker Joe Goldberg, continued in conversation with Entertainment Tonight: "To be fair, with our show, you're meant to fall in love with [Joe]. That's on us."

But, he added, "Ted Bundy? That's on you. Jeffrey Dahmer? That is on — Netflix. That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix."

Badgley added taht he doesn't "have [short] answers" to explain the whole killer–to–hearthrob phenomenon, but he did deem the entire concept "weird."

The Gossip Girl alum is no stranger to the conversation of killer crushes. After You season premiered in 2018, viewers were vocal about their attraction to Joe. As Joe's body count tally grew, so did conversations about the counterintuitive attraction to him.

It's possible the lust for Joe may die down as seasons of You continue. Part 1 of season 4 just premiered on Netflix with much less intimacy. Badgley actually requested no sex scenes in the series after he married Domino Kirke in February 2017. "Fidelity in every relationship — especially in a marriage — is important to me," he said on Stitcher Studios' Podcrushed.

The first half of You's fourth season is streaming now on Netflix; the remaining episodes will drop on March 9.