Penn Badgley admits scenes when his character Joe Goldberg indulges in fantasies can be "strange"

Penn Badgley Scoffs at Being Consistently Told to Make, Ahem, Solo Love Scenes in You 'Less Creepy'

Penn Badgley recently opened up about his least favorite You scenes to film.

Badgley, 35, stars on the series as Joe Goldberg, who often pleasures himself while fantasizing about the latest objection of his homicidal fixation.

Considering the old adage that "acting is reacting," it's not surprising these scenes can get a little awkward when Badgley has no other actors engaging with him.

"I've now done it so many times on camera. It's a strange — you don't think it's going to be that big of a deal. And then you discover in front of a crew of people with a camera on your face, knowing that, in all likelihood, millions of people are going to see this, you're simulating masturbation," the actor told Stitcher's Podcrushed on Wednesday.

"I have to say sometimes those scenes are harder than with a person because it's just like, alright, this is what I'm doing," he said.

Penn Badgely in YOU Penn Badgley in You | Credit: Netflix

If that wasn't uncomfortable enough, Badgley revealed that he's often received very specific feedback from directors: "I've always gotten the note to make it less creepy."

He continued, "They say like, 'Close your eyes or go faster or go slower.' I'm like, 'What? This man is f---ing murder people, and he's masturbating in the street. You're saying I'm making it creepy? How is it I'm the one making it creepy?'"

The former Gossip Girl star even shared a specific piece of advice from director Lee Toland Krieger: "He was like, 'Buddy, I think you gotta close your eyes.'"

"I don't remember exactly what he said," added Badgley. "He was very graciously communicating that it was creepy."

penn badgley Credit: netflix

Badgley has previously discussed that he doesn't relish playing such a complicated character.

"There's a lot I don't enjoy about him," he said told Digital Spy in 2019. "To be honest, I don't enjoy nearly everything about him. However, it ends up being a deep, deep psychological exploration for me. And it seems to bear fruit."

Added Badgely, "There's a lot about him that I struggle with and yet I'm always trying to humanize him as much as possible."

penn badgley on set Credit: netflix

Netflix announced in April that season 4 of You began filming in London.

The new season will see Badgley star sharing scenes — hopefully slightly less uncomfortable ones — with Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers, among others.

