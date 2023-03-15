Penn Badgley Downplays Backlash to Request for Less Sex on 'You', Says Comments Were 'Blown out of Proportion'

"What I was speaking about wasn't actually the final product," Badgley said, addressing his comments about wanting to limit his sex scenes in the fourth season of You

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 15, 2023 12:44 PM
Penn Badgley attends the 36th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala After Party
Penn Badgley. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Penn Badgley is setting the record straight.

After public backlash over his comments about wanting to limit his intimate scenes in Netflix's You, the actor has said his remarks were "blown out of proportion."

"What I was speaking about wasn't actually the final product," Badgley, 36, said in an interview with GQ published Tuesday. "It was sort of like the culture inherent to the production of all movies, but particularly those scenes. It's like, look, we know that Hollywood has had a history of flagrant exploitation and abuse."

He added that he had been "nervous" at first to bring up the topic about limiting his sex scenes in the show with You showrunner Sera Gamble, but her openness put him at ease.

"I was nervous to even have that conversation. It was not easy. It was easy because of Sera's response, and I felt relieved," he said. "But technically speaking, if I thought I'd had the ability to set that boundary earlier, I would have."

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You.
Courtesy of Netflix

Badgley noted that his request did not "change the trajectory of [You's fourth season] at all," as his character Joe "was naturally ready to not be in that position anymore." However, he admitted that his decision could impact future projects that he signs on to.

"We shall see if setting that boundary, of course, has any ramifications. Just simply, it does limit the number of projects you can be a part of," he said.

The Gossip Girl alum revealed last month on the Podcrushed podcast that he asked Gamble to cut his sex scenes for the latest season.

"I asked Sera Gamble, [the] creator, 'Can I just do no more intimacy scenes?' This was actually a decision I had made before I took the show," he said. "I don't think I've ever mentioned it publicly, but one of the main things is, 'Do I want to put myself back on a career path where I'm always [the] romantic lead?'"

He continued, "It got to a point where [I thought], 'I don't want to do that,' so I said to Sera, like, 'My desire would be zero [intimate scenes], to go from 100 to zero.'"

You. (L-R) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 409 of You.
Courtesy of Netflix

Badgley later cited his marriage to Domino Kirke-Badgley, with whom he shares 2-year-old son James, as one of the reasons for his decision in an interview with Variety.

"My fidelity in my relationship. It's important to me," Badgey said. "And actually, it was one of the reasons that I initially wanted to turn the role down. I didn't tell anybody that. But that is why."

Badgley said that although he's "done a fair amount" of sex scenes leading up to now, he has "always" felt "disturbed" by it.

"It's not a place where I've blurred lines," Badgley explained to Variety. "There's almost nothing I could say with more consecration. That aspect of Hollywood has always been very disturbing to me — and that aspect of the job, that mercurial boundary — has always been something that I actually don't want to play with at all."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All four seasons of You are now available to stream on Netflix.

Related Articles
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Defends Stance on Not Doing Intimacy Scenes: 'That Aspect of Hollywood Has Been Very Disturbing'
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Star Penn Badgley Requested 'Zero' Intimacy Scenes for Joe in Season 4: 'I Don't Want to Do That'
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's Relationship Timeline
You's Tati Gabrielle Says Penn Badgley Morphed into 'a Whole New Person' on Set During Tense Marienne Scenes
'You' 's Tati Gabrielle Says Penn Badgley Morphed into 'a Whole New Person' on Set During Tense Marienne Scenes
YOU penn badgley, taylor swift
Penn Badgley Explains Why 'You' 's Joe Goldberg Would 'Despise' Taylor Swift
YOU penn badgley
Penn Badgley Wants 'Greater Resolution' for 'You' — and Explains Why Joe's New Path Is a 'Terrifying Prospect'
Airris and Jasmine
Why 'Married at First Sight' 's Airris Wants to Wait Until Decision Day to Have Sex with Wife Jasmine
You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You.
Behind the Scenes of 'You': The Show's Production Designer Shares Secrets of Joe's London Flat
YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in YOU
Penn Badgley Asks Jeffrey Dahmer Obsessives to Look 'Inside,' Puts New Fixations 'on the Shoulders of Netflix'
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega's Return to 'You' Is Still in Play as Creator Teases 'Any Character Who's Not Dead [Is] Fair Game'
https://www.tiktok.com/@iampennbadgley/video/7198256804227288362?_r=1&_t=8ZmMXhI0ghS
Penn Badgley Confronts His 'You' Character Joe Goldberg in Hilarious TikTok: 'Don't Kill People!'
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Teases How 'Aspects' to Latest Season of 'You' 'Feel New' for the Netflix Series
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Says He 'Wasn't Impressed' with His Recent 'The View' Appearance: I Felt 'Uncomfortable'
liam neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Why He Doesn't Like Filming Sex Scenes: 'I Just Get Embarrassed'
Lukas Gage
'You' and 'The White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Is 'Here for' a New 'Era' of Sex Positivity on Screen
Ed Speleers attends the Starz Premiere event for "Outlander" Season 5 at Hollywood Palladium on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California., Penn Badgley visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 8, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Newcomer Ed Speleers Says He and Costar Penn Badgley 'Bonded' over Fatherhood: 'We Connected'