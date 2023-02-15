Penn Badgley Recalls 'Night-and-Day' Change in His Profile While Dating 'Gossip Girl' Costar Blake Lively

The You star says his three-year relationship with Lively "saved me" from stumbling into the pitfalls faced by many young Hollywood stars

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 04:40 PM
Blake Lively and Penn Badgley
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Penn Badgley credits his ex and Gossip Girl costar Blake Lively for keeping him on the straight and narrow after he shot to fame on The CW show.

According to Badgley, 36, his three-year relationship with Lively, 35, "saved" him from succumbing to the pressures and temptations of his surge in status during the height of the show's popularity.

When the show premiere on Sept. 19, 2007, Badley's profile suddenly raised significantly, then even more so when it was confirmed that he and Lively were dating off camera (just as their characters Serena van der Woodsen and Dan Humphrey were on the show).

"It was a little bit night and day," Badgley told Variety, also claiming, "Beyond our relationship, I don't think anybody was going to be interested in me publicly."

gossip girl
Blake Lively, Penn Badgely and Taylor Momsen in Gossip Girl. Everett

Though the costars broke up in 2010, the speculation about their relationship never subsided, and Badgley was decidedly eager to step away from that kind of attention once the show ended in 2012.

While he looks back on his time on the show as "fun and fast-paced," he also said there was a "dark undercurrent that would bottom out in my later 20s."

He explained, "I didn't want to be in television. I was biding time a lot with Dan — I was not invested. And I'm not saying it's a good thing! I'm saying it's just what it was."

Badgley points to his relationship with Lively as the stabilizing force that helped him avoid getting swept up in the "dark undercurrent" during that period of his life.

Though he acknowledged he "never struggled with substance," he noted, "Blake didn't drink, and I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road."

Badgley also made it clear he never struggled with any kind of suicidal ideation — though he did enter into a "spiritual crisis" after playing an isolated character like Dan.

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 408 of You.
Courtesy of Netflix

After stepping away from acting briefly to pursue other interests, Badgley returned to much acclaim and intrigue as Joe Goldberg in You, which premiered on Lifetime in 2018 and gained a larger following when it moved to Netflix in its second season a year later.

Off screen, the actor married Domino Kirke in 2018, and they share 2-year-old son James, 2, and Kirke's son Cassius, 14, from a previous relationship.

Lively went on to marry her Green Lantern costar Ryan Reynolds in 2012. The couple share four children: Betty, 3, Inez, 6, James, 8 and a baby born earlier this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

You is now streaming on Netflix. Gossip Girl can be streamed in full on HBO Max.

Related Articles
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Defends Stance on Not Doing Intimacy Scenes: 'That Aspect of Hollywood Has Been Very Disturbing'
Ed Speleers attends the Starz Premiere event for "Outlander" Season 5 at Hollywood Palladium on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California., Penn Badgley visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 8, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Newcomer Ed Speleers Says He and Costar Penn Badgley 'Bonded' over Fatherhood: 'We Connected'
YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in YOU
Penn Badgley Asks Jeffrey Dahmer Obsessives to Look 'Inside,' Puts New Fixations 'on the Shoulders of Netflix'
Lukas Gage
'You' and 'The White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Is 'Here for' a New 'Era' of Sex Positivity on Screen
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
'You' Star Penn Badgley Requested 'Zero' Intimacy Scenes for Joe in Season 4: 'I Don't Want to Do That'
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega's Return to 'You' Is Still in Play as Creator Teases 'Any Character Who's Not Dead [Is] Fair Game'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Penn Badgley attends Stitcher's "Podcrushed" launch event at Baby's All Right on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The Cast of 'You' Season 4: Everything to Know
https://www.tiktok.com/@iampennbadgley/video/7198256804227288362?_r=1&_t=8ZmMXhI0ghS
Penn Badgley Confronts His 'You' Character Joe Goldberg in Hilarious TikTok: 'Don't Kill People!'
Cardi B, Penn Badgley
Cardi B Changes Twitter Photo to 'You' 's Penn Badgley After Her Song Appears in Season 4
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Teases How 'Aspects' to Latest Season of 'You' 'Feel New' for the Netflix Series
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's Relationship Timeline
Pam and Jim, The Office
Who the Actors Behind Famous TV Couples Actually Married in Real Life
Gossip Girl Series Finale
'Gossip Girl' Reboot Series Finale: Find Out How It Ended — Including Andy Cohen's Surprisingly Pivotal Role
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Says His Heart Stopped Repeatedly as a Premature Baby: My Mom Had to 'Resuscitate Me'
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
All About Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 4 Kids
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Simon, Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, and Benny Safdie as Herb Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley
Beloved YA Books That Have Been Adapted Into Films