Penn Badgley Recalls Auditioning for Aaron Paul's 'Breaking Bad' Role: 'The One That Got Away'

"And actually, that was the best television script I'd read at that point," Penn Badgley said of auditioning for the Breaking Bad role of Jesse Pinkman, which ultimately went to Aaron Paul

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on February 18, 2023 04:42 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Penn Badgley visits at SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ben Rothstein/Netflix/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock (10456429a) Aaron Paul as Jesse 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Film - 2019 A sequel, of sorts, to Breaking Bad following Jesse Pinkman after the events captured in the finale of Breaking Bad. Jesse is now on the run, as a massive police manhunt for him is in operation.
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty; Ben Rothstein/Netflix/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Penn Badgley almost got a taste of "Blue Sky."

The You star, 36, reflected on "a bunch" of roles he auditioned for but never got, including the character of Jesse Pinkman in AMC's Breaking Bad, as he played with puppies during an interview with Buzzfeed.

"One I got close on was Breaking Bad," recounted Badgley. "It was between me and Aaron Paul, we tested. And actually, that was the best television script I'd read at that point. That was the one that got away."

The role ultimately went to Paul, 43, who played the aspiring crystal meth entrepreneur alongside Bryan Cranston's Walter White for the entirety of the drama's five-season run from 2008 to 2013.

He won three Emmy Awards and received three other nominations for his performance as Paul, as well as a Golden Globe nomination.

Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) - Breaking Bad
Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC

Cranston, 66, and Paul reprised their roles for the 2019 Netflix epilogue movie El Camino and last year's sixth and final season of the spin-off Better Call Saul. They also revisited the characters for a PopCorners ad "Breaking Good" during this month's Super Bowl LVII.

Paul previously spoke to PEOPLE about returning to the Breaking Bad universe for the commercial. "It's so easy to kind of zip on that skin again. It's just like revisiting a very familiar friend," he said.

Cranston added: "We had so much fun shooting it. Just getting back into those characters and seeing all the familiar faces. We fit like a glove."

Although it was a fun reunion, fans shouldn't get their hopes up for more Walter and Jesse in the future. "I feel like this is sort of where we all kind of hang our hats, at least with the Breaking Bad universe," said Paul. "And what a fun way to go out."

Badgley can currently be seen in part 1 of You season 4, now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 premieres March 9.

