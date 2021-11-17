An exchange between Laura Ingraham and guest Raymond Arroyo about Netflix's You went viral on Twitter, prompting a reply from series star Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley Reacts to Laura Ingraham's Viral You Segment: 'It's Gotta Be a Bit'

Penn Badgley is chiming in after a mention of his series You on Fox News went viral online.

In a clip that hit Twitter Tuesday, host Laura Ingraham and her guest, Raymond Arroyo, attempted to have a conversation about the hit Netflix series on her show The Ingraham Angle — but they didn't get too far, in what quickly turned into a "Who's on First?" moment.

Arroyo, 51, began by complaining about the "woke storylines" on TV shows, before specifically mentioning an episode of You involving measles. Ingraham, 58, interrupted him to ask, "Wait, wait, wait — when did I mention measles?"

"I don't know. It was on You," Arroyo replied. Ingraham seemingly didn't catch on, and asked her guest, "What was on me?"

Their back-and-forth continued for about two minutes, and Arroyo appeared to get frustrated as Ingraham continued to insist she had never discussed measles on her show. Eventually, Arroyo told the host, "There's a show called You on Netflix," but Ingraham only responded, "There's a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?"

The clip eventually made its way to Badgley, 35, who called Arroyo's bluff.

Watch Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo trying to discuss Netflix’s “You” on Fox Credit: FOX News

"It's gotta be a bit," the actor tweeted. "Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off."

Even Netflix joined in, replying to Badgley's tweet, "100% a bit."

Arroyo himself also addressed the banter, telling a fan that the segment was "totally intentional" and adding a crying-laughing emojii.

Later, MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan called the clip "one of the funniest things I have ever seen on live TV."

"Part of me refuses to believe it's real and it must be a 'bit' but…no…this happened," he said, prompting Arroyo to stress again that the Ingraham Angle chat was "totally scripted."

"Thank you @mehdirhasan. We were worried it wouldn't work via satellite," he wrote. "But glad it landed. Totally scripted!"

Arroyo even replied directly to Badgley when he complimented the political commentator's "great" delivery.

"Thanks @PennBadgley! (Your delivery is pretty great as well.)," Arroyo wrote back. "Now please don't #YouNetflix kill all my friends!!"

Penn Badgley - You Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Fox News did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

You first premiered on Lifetime in 2018 and later moved to Netflix, where its second season debuted in 2019. Badgley stars as serial killer Joe Goldberg, a man who becomes obsessed with the women he falls in love with.