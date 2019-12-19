Penn Badgley Honors Wife Domino Kirke on Her Birthday: ‘A Truly Radiant Soul’

Penn Badgley feels like a lucky man!

On Tuesday, the former Gossip Girl star praised his wife, Domino Kirke, in a heartfelt tribute in honor of her 32nd birthday.

“Happy birthday, Dom. A super-brief review of your invisible qualities: A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate. It’s really impressive, and quite mysterious,” Badgley, 33, began his note on Instagram.

“You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove,” he added.

The star continued, “Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA. In pictures as a very young child, you exude it—a great care and sweetness; an invitation. You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I’m really glad we’re married.”

Alongside the emotional note, the You star shared a sweet video of Kirke — sister to Girls star Jemima Kirke — in the snow, along with a romantic black-and-white photo of the couple surrounded in candlelight.

Badgley and Kirke, a singer turned doula and birth educator, were first romantically linked in 2014. After three years of dating, the couple quietly tied the knot in February 2017, in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Brooklyn, exchanging vows in front of a small handful of friends and family.

They later celebrated with a second wedding in June of that year, this time with a larger, outdoor ceremony and reception in upstate New York, with celebrity guests — including Mariska Hargitay, Zac Posen and Debra Messing — in attendance.

Badgley is now a stepfather to Kirke’s son, Cassius Riley, and they all live together in Brooklyn. Last year, the actor opened up to PEOPLE about how his spirituality and study of the Bahá’í faith prepared him for marriage and fatherhood.

“I don’t think I could truly value human love until I developed divine love,” Penn told PEOPLE. “[Domino and I] very much had a romantic beginning, and I think that you discover in marriage that what sustains a marriage for decades — there are less and less people who can tell us this — but I think it has something to do with [divine] love.”

These days the actor is working on Netflix’s new thriller, You, starring as Joe Goldberg, a murderous bookstore manager who stalks his love interests.

The show’s season 2 trailer dropped earlier this week, which shows Joe seeking a “fresh start” in Los Angeles, only to have his past come back to haunt him.

You is based on the book by Caroline Kepnes. Season 2 hits Netflix on Dec. 26.