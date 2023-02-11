Penn Badgley Confronts His 'You' Character Joe Goldberg in Hilarious TikTok: 'Don't Kill People!'

Penn Badgley has some much-needed words of wisdom for Joe Goldberg.

The You star, 36, pulled double duty in his latest TikTok, attempting to talk some sense into his cunning serial killer character from the Netflix series after the first part of season 4 premiered this week on the streaming platform. "My Brother & Me," he wrote in the caption.

"Ok, this should be a pretty simple subject," starts Penn as he sits on the couch. "So, repeat after me: Don't kill people."

He's then revealed sitting across from himself in Joe's signature blues and baseball cap look. "Put 'em in a cage," Joe responds confidently.

"Ok. Well, let's just try it again. 'Don't. Kill. People,'" says Penn, to which Joe responds: "Stalk 'em first?"

After the actor appears to make some progress with his fictional counterpart, he attempts to get Joe to repeat the phrase. "She brought it on herself!" Joe exclaims.

"This is too hard, I can't teach you," says Penn as he walks away.

Courtesy of Netflix

Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, You follows Joe Goldberg, who quickly forms obsessions with the women in his life while grappling with his traumatic past that shaped the cunning serial killer he grew to be.

Badgley, who has long expressed that he doesn't want to romanticize the character or "let Joe off the hook," previously teased PEOPLE with what viewers can expect from season 4.

"I think at the end, people might be pulling their hair out," said Badgley, adding: "But at the same time, the reason we like this show is the reason that it's not so easy to give Joe what he deserves. I don't think we really know what Joe deserves."

Part 1 of You season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, while part 2 premieres March 9.