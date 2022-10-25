Penn Badgley Channels His 'You' Character in First TikTok — and Taylor Swift Approves

Taylor Swift responded to Penn Badgley's (and Joe Goldberg's) first TikTok video with praise for his creative use of her new single, "Anti-Hero"

By
Published on October 25, 2022 10:11 AM
penn badgley
Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Joe Goldberg is front and center in Penn Badgley's first TikTok.

Badgley's You character made his debut on the app alongside the 35-year-old actor for a hilarious video set to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," ultimately giving his own take on the newly-released music video.

In the clip, uploaded by Badgley on Monday, the actor is seen running from some unseen scare. When Badgley gets to his front door, it appears the antagonist was in front of him all along.

"It's me," Badgley, dressed as Goldberg, lip-syncs. "Hi," Badgley waves reluctantly.

With the hook of Swift's chorus, Goldberg points to himself and mouths the words: "I'm the problem, it's me."

Badgley's first TikTok received praise from viewers across the platform — including Swift herself. "OMG!!!! 🤩" the Grammy-winning artist commented.

The TikTok comes just a month after Netflix announced two premiere dates for season 4 of You. Part one of the season will debut on the streaming platform on Feb. 10, with the remaining half following one month later on March 10.

A trailer for the season shows the ever-changing Goldberg as a college professor. In this season, after leaving the American suburbs behind, Goldberg will take on an entirely different identity entirely as he starts a new life in London — with a new love interest — and adopts the name Professor Jonathan Moore.

Though the character appears to swear off romance in the trailer, he's not leaving out the possibility of murder. "Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing. This time around, I'm focusing on academia and instruction while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional," Goldberg says.

penn badgley
Beth Dubber/Netflix

"I made time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues," he continues. "Unfortunately, with friends in high places, then usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. So, they end up falling or shall I say, pushed, to their social death. The question, by who?"

Season 3 of the thriller followed Goldberg as a new father, and his slower-paced life beside his wife, Love. However, even marriage and a family couldn't stop Goldberg's obsessive nature. He became infatuated with his next-door neighbor, Natalie Engler, which led to devastation for everyone involved.

Season 4 of You premieres on Feb. 10 on Netflix.

