Netflix announced on Friday that season 4 of You began filming in London

Penn Badgley Begins Filming You Season 4 in London as New Cast Members Are Announced

Joe Goldberg has his sights set overseas!

Filming for You's upcoming fourth season is currently underway. On Friday, Netflix released photos from the popular show's set in London, one of which included star Penn Badgley seated in a chair with his character Joe's name written across the back.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new season will see Badgley, 35, star alongside previously announced cast members Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage. The streaming service also announced on Friday that Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers are joining the show as series regulars.

Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James were also announced as recurring cast members.

Netflix renewed You in October 2021 before season 3 ever premiered. There isn't a release date for season 4 just yet, but the show's official Instagram page teased what's to come.

"Joe's back for a bloody good time. If his book choice tells us anything… our boy might not be in Paris anymore," the post's caption read, referencing the picture of Badgley as Joe, sitting beside a stack of books.

During the third season of You, Joe attempted to build a life of normalcy with his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), and their son, Henry, in the suburbs. But after everything literally went up in flames, Joe attempted to reunite with Marienne (Gabrielle) — a librarian with whom he became infatuated — to no avail.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season ended with Joe exiting a cafe in Paris and walking away with a view of the Eiffel Tower behind him.

You first premiered on Lifetime in 2018 before moving to Netflix. It's based on author Caroline Kepnes' book series of the same name.

In the past, Badgley has admitted to not always enjoying his time playing his complicated character.

Penn Badgely in YOU Penn Badgley in You | Credit: Netflix

"There's a lot I don't enjoy about him," he said told Digital Spy in 2019. "To be honest, I don't enjoy nearly everything about him. However, it ends up being a deep, deep psychological exploration for me. And it seems to bear fruit."

Added Badgley, "There's a lot about him that I struggle with and yet I'm always trying to humanize him as much as possible."