Peggy Lipton, The Mod Squad Star and Mother of Actress Rashida Jones, Dies at 72

Peggy Lipton, known for her roles on The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks has died. She was 72.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times that was later obtained by PEOPLE, Lipton’s daughters from her marriage to music producer Quincy Jones, confirmed that she had passed away from cancer on Saturday.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” Kidada Jones and Parks and Recreation actress Rashida Jones said. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond,” the pair added. “She will always be a part of us.”

Lipton, who was born in New York, began her career working as a model as a teenager before landing her first television role at the age of 19, according to the Times. She went on to appear on Bewitched and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour before landing the role as undercover hippie cop Julia Barnes on counterculture ABC series The Mod Squad, which aired from 1968 to 1973.

In addition to earning four Emmy nominations for her work on the series, Lipton won a Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama in 1971.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 1975, Lipton shared that while she “enjoyed” her time on the series, she was ready for the series to end.

“I didn’t realize how violent Mod Squad was,” she said. “When it was over, I was so happy I couldn’t wait.”

Lipton went on to enjoy a singing career, with three of her singles hitting the Billboard charts, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Rashida Jones and Peggy Lipton

Lipton and Grammy-winning producer Jones were married from 1974-90, and went on to have two daughters.

Although Lipton took a hiatus from acting during their marriage, following their divorce in 1990, Lipton returned to acting, taking on the role of Double R Diner owner Norma Jennings on the cult classic series Twin Peaks — a part which she reprised when the show’s 2017 revival.

In recent years, Lipton also appeared in the film A Dog’s Purpose as well as on comedy series Angie Tribeca, where she played the mother of her real-life daughter Rashida’s character.

Lipton also appeared in Rashida’s 2018 Netflix documentary Quincy.