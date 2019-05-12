Peggy Lipton's Twin Peaks Costars Kyle MacLachlan & Mädchen Amick Mourn Her Death

Peggy Lipton’s Twin Peaks costars joined the rest of Hollywood in mourning the star’s death. She was 72.

Lipton, who starred on the cult classic series and its 2017 revival as Double R Diner owner Norma Jennings, was remembered by costar Kyle MacLachlan as a “beautiful soul.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The RR diner is dark today. Very sorry to hear Peggy Lipton is gone,” MacLachlan, who plays Dale Cooper on the show, wrote on Twitter. “We’ve lost a beautiful soul.”

The RR diner is dark today. Very sorry to hear Peggy Lipton is gone. We’ve lost a beautiful soul. — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) May 12, 2019

The show’s official Twitter account also paid tribute to Lipton.

“Our hearts are full of sadness as we mourn the loss of the talented Peggy Lipton,” the account wrote. “She gave us our beloved Norma, who she filled with kindness and warmth as the heart of Twin Peaks. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. We will truly miss her presence.”

Our hearts are full of sadness as we mourn the loss of the talented Peggy Lipton. She gave us our beloved Norma, who she filled with kindness and warmth as the heart of Twin Peaks.❤️ Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. We will truly miss her presence. pic.twitter.com/Uw2WJsmVrQ — Twin Peaks on Showtime (@SHO_TwinPeaks) May 12, 2019

Mädchen Amick, meanwhile, who played Shelly Johnson on the show, also remembered Lipton with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I lost a sister today. She was a true angel on earth. Always the coolest in the room. You couldn’t fit anymore love into that gorgeous soul of hers and she shared her heart generously with everyone around her,” the Riverdale star wrote of Lipton. “She was such a proud mother. Loved her girls more than anything in the world. I will always love you Peggy. I hope to dance with you again in the stars one day.”

The actress, singer and former model died of cancer, her daughters Kidada and Rashida Jones confirmed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the statement read. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

Rashida Jones, Peggy Lipton

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond,” the pair added. “She will always be a part of us.”

Other stars, like Paul Reiser and Kathy Griffin, also paid tribute to Lipton, who was married to Quincy Jones from 1974-90.

RELATED: Peggy Lipton, The Mod Squad Star and Mother of Actress Rashida Jones, Dies at 72

“So sad to hear of the passing of #PeggyLipton. I got the chance to work with her a few years back and she was so darn delightful, and funny, and open hearted. Such a lovely woman,” Reiser wrote. “I hope she knew how wonderful she was. RIP my friend.”

So sad to hear of the passing of #PeggyLipton. I got the chance to work with her a few years back and she was so darn delightful, and funny, and open hearted. Such a lovely woman. I hope she knew how wonderful she was. RIP my friend. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) May 12, 2019

She’s the one I always wanted to be. #PeggyLipton pic.twitter.com/wrrtNQCUP2 — Helen Hunt (@HelenHunt) May 12, 2019

Simply heartbreaking loss 🙏🏽💔Peggy Lipton was a beautiful woman inside & out.

So glad I got a chance to tell her that her character on #ModSquad was an inspiration for Judy Hoffs on 21 Jump Street

Sending love strength and courage to daughters @iamrashidajones #kidadajones

🙏🏽😞 pic.twitter.com/YQ4rxOpzjO — Holly🌸Robinson🌸Peete (@hollyrpeete) May 12, 2019

Oh my God. I’m broken hearted to hear of the passing of my friend Peggy Lipton. We had known each Other for many years and her beautiful girls were the loves of her life. She was an exquisite human being On all levels. god bless you. KIDADA and Rashida she’s your angel. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) May 12, 2019

Added Griffin, who worked with Lipton on the 2000 comedy Intern, “I’m heartbroken. I had the opportunity to work with Peggy for a few days on a film. I absolutely fell in love with her. I’ve honestly always thought of Peggy as…perfect. Honest, funny, nurturing, oh and loved some good, juicy, gossip.”