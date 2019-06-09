Peggy Lipton’s Daughter Breaks Her Silence a Month After Twin Peaks Star’s Death

Nearly a month after the death of actress Peggy Lipton, one of her daughters is dedicating a loving tribute to the late star.

Kidada Jones, who is the older sister to Parks and Recreation alum Rashida Jones, wrote a moving message to her mother on Instagram Saturday, sharing a childhood photo of her with her mom.

“There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness, but of power,” she began her tribute with a quote from short-story writer Washington Irving about the beauty of tears and grief. “They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition, and of unspeakable love ~ Washington Irving.”

Kidada, 45, and Rashida, 43, confirmed that their mother, known for her roles on The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks, died from cancer on May 11, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, that was later obtained by PEOPLE. Lipton was 72.

Kidada also shared her own emotional message to her mother, recognizing the deep relationship they shared and sharing her hopes for her mother’s eternal rest.

“My precious Mommy Our love existed before we did. We were a constant prayer in each other’s hearts that manifested on this material plane. Our bond knows no beginning and no end. Our souls… intertwined in an eternal dance of destiny, for I know we will meet up again and again,” she wrote.

“Although my being aches deeply for your physical presence, I pray you are enveloped in that infinite space of knowing and love. May God and every heavenly host meet you where heaven and earth touch and gently guide you on your soul journey. May you be reunited with the source we all begin from and end with. God,” she continued.

The star concluded, “You are my north star, the light of my life and I will FOREVER savor the privilege and good fortune of being your daughter. I will never not miss you. I will slowly learn to live without the piece of me that left with you on May 11th. Endless love, Kidada.”

The actress then went on to express her love and support to others grieving their own loss, writing: “Sending big big hearts and love to anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one.”

Lipton’s ex-husband and father of Kidada and Rashida, Grammy Award-winning producer Quincy Jones, previously shared his own tribute to Lipton in the week following her death, writing, “There is absolutely no combination of words that can express the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton.”

Jones added, “I can say with the utmost certainty, that love is eternal.”