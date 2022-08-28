Pee-wee Herman's Paul Reubens Turns 70 with Birthday Tributes from Elvira, Cyndi Lauper and More

Although he'll forever be a child at heart, Paul Reubens is celebrating a major milestone birthday.

The Pee-wee Herman star rang in his 70th birthday on Saturday with a flood of social media tributes from fans and some iconically famous friends, including Elvira star Cassandra Peterson, Cyndi Lauper and more.

"Happy Birthday @peeweeherman!" Peterson, 70, wrote with a black-and-white throwback photo of the two of them in costume as their respective characters. She famously appeared in his 1985 movie Pee-wee's Big Adventure.

Lauper, 69, shared a clip from a 1980s news segment, featuring herself and the birthday boy playing miniature golf. "Happy Birthday Paul!" she captioned the post. Lauper sang the theme song for Reubens' hit 1986 show Pee-wee's Playhouse as Biker Mama.

Ricki Lake took to Instagram with a throwback of herself and Reubens in '70s garb. "Happy 70th Birthday to my friend @peeweeherman!!! #paulreubens The world is a much more magical place with you in it. Love you," Lake, 53, wrote in the caption.

Lisa Loeb posted a photo of herself and husband Roey Hershkovitz posing with Reubens. "It's my pal Paul Reubens's bday, better known as @peeweeherman," she captioned the photo.

"Every year he calls me for my bday, but we all do @BookCameo messages now to make birthdays special for other people, and last year he sent me a hilarious fake one," Loeb, 54, added. "Here we are after his excellent live show years ago!"

Traci Lords celebrated the big day with another groovy throwback of herself and Reubens hugging. "Happy birthday Paul! @peeweeherman Enjoy the cake!" Lords, 54, wrote on Twitter.

Reubens found fame as the temperamental childlike Pee-wee Herman after creating the character in 1977 while performing with Los Angeles-based improvisational comedy troupe The Groundlings.

After landing a successful HBO special with the character, he went on to star in The Pee-wee Sherman Show, which lasted from 1981 to 1984 on HBO. The show was followed by the 1985 movie Pee-wee's Big Adventure and the show Pee-wee's Playhouse, running from 1986 to 1990 on CBS.

He most recently reprised the role onscreen for the 2016 Netflix movie Pee-wee's Big Holiday, which starred the likes of Joe Manganiello, David Arquette, Alia Shawkat, Stephanie Beatriz, Janina Gavankar, Nicole Sullivan, Paul Rust and Darryl Stephens.

As of last year, Reubens was working on a documentary about the character with Uncut Gems auteurs, the Safdie brothers. They were previously in talks for a dark Pee-wee screenplay, penned by Reubens.

Reubens previously spoke to PEOPLE about returning to the character after more than a decade for the star-studded film, following his 1991 arrest for indecent exposure and settling a child pornography case in 2004, of which he continued to maintain his innocence.

"I went out of my way for quite some time to try and make people think that he was a real person and there wasn't an actor behind it all," he said in 2016, adding: "I never said, 'I don't want to be Pee-wee anymore.' I loved what I was doing. But I needed a break."

"I get to do something I love, that I created and that I made all the rules up to. It's been fantastic. I couldn't have asked for a better adventure," Reubens added.