Pedro Pascal Thinks 'The Mandalorian's' Grogu Would 'Be Best Friends' with Ellie from 'The Last of Us'

Though a Star Wars/TLOU crossover is unlikely, Pascal can't help but think Ellie and Baby Yoda might just "walk off into the sunset together"

By
Published on March 8, 2023 04:26 PM
Pedro Pascal, Grogu, Bella Ramsey
Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Lucasfilm Ltd., Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Pedro Pascal sees one adorable way his TV universes could overlap.

The Last of Us star — who also stars in The Mandalorian — said he thinks his TLOU counterpart Ellie (Bella Ramsey) would be great friends with Star Wars' Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda).

"I feel like they would walk off into the sunset together, to be honest with you," he told Entertainment Weekly. "They'd be best friends."

Grogu went viral years back for being one of Star Wars' cutest creations yet. Though Ellie is a bit rougher around the edges — having been raised in a post-apocalyptic America — they may have some things in common, including the fact they're both from turbulent times and that they're both widely beloved by fans.

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 6
Liane Hentscher/HBO

In The Last of Us, the 47-year-old actor plays survivalist Joel, who's tasked with safely delivering Ellie to a camp on the other side of America. It seems Ellie is immune to the horrid fungal outbreak that's taken out the vast majority of the country. If she really holds the key to beating the virus, she could give hope to the world, which is still locked in strict, isolating quarantine zones.

Usually Joel is the one saving 14-year-old Ellie on TLOU, but she did step up in one surprising heroic moment in episode 4. Similarly, The Mandalorian's Grogu has also fetched help in a critical moment to saved the life of Pascal's character Mando. Just another thing Grogu and Ellie have in common — they're quick on their feet in times of crisis.

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and The Mandalorian drops new episodes Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET on Disney+.

