Pedro Pascal Stars in First Look at HBO's 'The Last of Us' Series Inspired by Popular Video Games

It's almost time to meet Joel and Ellie.

HBO released a sneak peek at the upcoming drama series The Last of Us before the premiere of House of the Dragon on Sunday. The clip also included a look at the upcoming seasons of Succession, The White Lotus and The Weeknd's The Idol.

In a dreary landscape, The Last of Us — inspired by the popular PlayStation games of the same name — unfolds as Joel and Ellie take on a treacherous mission. Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) star in the leading roles.

The HBO-wide teaser shows the pair trekking through a snowy tundra, wrapping their hands in gauze and running from danger.

"Everybody I have cared for has either died or left me," 14-year-old Ellie tells Joel.

"You have no idea what loss is," Joel responds.

Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv also star in the upcoming series. Additionally, The Last of Us is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games and The Mighty Mint.

The original game developer, Naughty Dog, also serves as a co-producer.

If HBO's version of The Last of Us stays true to the nature of the beloved video games, viewers will watch as Joel is tasked with smuggling young Ellie to safety in a post-apocalyptic world. Though it begins as a business transaction, Joel and Ellie build an almost father/daughter-like bond as they brave the uncertain fate of the United States post-peril — and learn from each other's point of view.

The first The Last of Us Game was released for PS3 in 2013. The Last of Us Part II, a sequel to the first game, debuted on PS5 in 2020. In September, The Last of Us Part I will be re-released on PS5 as a complete rebuild of the first, widely-praised game.

The Last of Us is expected to premiere on HBO sometime in 2023.