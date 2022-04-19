Pedro Pascal Wasn't Bothered by His Brutal Game of Thrones Death: 'Makes Me Feel Like a Boss'

Pedro Pascal jokingly questioned why he's "still trying" as his Game of Thrones character's gruesome murder continues to be frequently ranked among the top deaths in the show's history

Pedro Pascal has no issues with the way Game of Thrones character went out.

In a new interview with Esquire, the 47-year-old Mandalorian star was asked to explain various moments throughout his career, including his rather vicious death on the HBO hit. It's often considered to be one of the show's most iconic deaths.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Makes me feel like a boss," he said. "If I'm actually up there and if I'm in the top three, I mean then like, everything after is a bit futile."

Added Pascal, "It's like, what am I doing? Why am I still trying? I did it."

Pascal played Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones' fourth season. Oberyn was killed in the most brutal way: amid a duel, Gregor Clegane, literally, squeezed his head until it burst.

The scene has become a memorable part in Game of Thrones history — but the part could have nearly gone to someone else.

During Pascal's Esquire video interview, he recalled how series co-creator and showrunner David Benioff once called his audition "amateurish."

"It's true! I had my friend tape me with my iPhone," the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor said. "There were so many pages. They sent me like 20 something pages to do, which obviously, in the time that they wanted the tape to be turned in, I wasn't going to be able to memorize all those lines. So the easiest way was for somebody to sit in front of you with an iPhone and then just kind of like have the pages down here and read it casually."

Pascal then joked: "And the suckers fell for it. Is that my fault? No, it's theirs."

GAME OF THRONES season 4: Pedro Pascal, Indira Varma. photo: Helen Sloan CR: Helen Sloan/HBO Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Previously speaking to Variety, Benioff said the Game of Thrones team never doubted their decision to kill off Pascal's character.

"Nope. I mean, we love Pedro. And we loved that character. But his death at the hands of the Mountain was one of our favorite brutal killings from George's books (which feature a few thousand brutal killings, so that's saying something)," he said in 2010.