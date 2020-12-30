Pedro Pascal Says He Forgot That He Starred in NBC's Wonder Woman Pilot: 'I Had No Association'

"Getting Wonder Woman 1984 blew my mind so much that anything that had ever happened to me prior, I don’t recall," the actor said

Wonder Woman 1984 isn't the first time Pedro Pascal has been apart of the superhero's story.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly the 45-year-old actor reflected on his role in NBC's 2011 Wonder Woman pilot — which starred Adrianne Palicki as Diana Prince and her alter ego, Diana Themyscira — and revealed that, for a moment, he forgot he even starred in the project.

"Getting Wonder Woman 1984 blew my mind so much that anything that had ever happened to me prior, I don’t recall; I had no association," Pascal told EW. "And that's not to say that getting the Wonder Woman pilot from 2011 wasn’t a party for me, and I was devastated it didn’t get picked up."

"I love Adrianne Palicki. I love David E. Kelley," he added. "And I thought it was a very, very risky and interesting take in terms of what they were trying to do."

The primetime series that never came to air reimagined Wonder Woman as a Los Angeles-based superhero and her alter ego, who served as the head of a large Wonder Woman merchandizing corporation that funded her crime-fighting, per EW.

Cary Elwes, Elizabeth Hurley, and Tracie Thoms also starred alongside Palicki, 37, and Pascal, who played Ed Indelicato, Diana's liaison to the LAPD in the series. In Wonder Woman 1984, Pascal stars as one of the two villains in the film, businessman Max Lord.

Pascal went on to explain that the NBC pilot strayed from his memory after the impact of 2017’s Wonder Woman and how thrilled he was to be reuniting with director Patty Jenkins, who previously directed him in the 2015 pilot, Exposed.

"It's only after [being cast] that I start to remember the association and the strangeness of being part of two different Wonder Woman experiences because the first Wonder Woman that Patty and Gal [Gadot] made together with Charles Roven took a dominant position in every sense that in many ways," he told the outlet. "You can never say this is the only Wonder Woman [because] Lynda Carter will be with us for the rest of our lives. But in terms of our current era of superhero movies, it seems like there was nothing before this Wonder Woman and so to be in the next one was bonkers because I also did a pilot with Patty Jenkins that didn't go to series."

In another chat with Variety, Pascal further detailed what it was like to land the first Wonder Woman project, explaining that at the time, he thought the "dream come true" TV opportunity would "definitely get picked up."

"David E. Kelley’s influence on television when I was freshly out of college was so huge, and I watched every episode of Friday Night Lights. I also thought that whether it was good or not, it would definitely get picked up," he said. "So that would change my financial situation significantly, even if it was half a season before it got canceled. But it didn’t even get picked up."

Pascal also touched upon whether or not he believes Jenkins, 49, and the team behind the two Wonder Woman films knew he had done the NBC pilot years prior.