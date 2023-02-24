Pedro Pascal Doesn't Want to Do 'Awkward' 'Mandalorian' Voice in Person for Kids: 'It Is So Creepy'

"I think it sounds inappropriate," Pascal said of Din Djarin's "bedroom" tone

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 24, 2023 12:04 AM
pedro pascal
Pedro Pascal. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pedro Pascal says that when adult fans ask him to do his Din Djarin voice for their kids, he isn't on board.

The Mandalorian star, 47, said his feelings are due to the fact that he thinks his character speaks in a "creepy" manner.

"People come up to me and ask me to do the voice for their kids. But I think it sounds inappropriate," Pascal said during Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show (as reported by Insider).

He explained that his hesitance is due to what he perceives as a sexy factor: "Because it is a breathy, low-register bedroom voice."

"It is so creepy and doesn't work in real life," Pascal added.

The Mandalorian's third season will return March 1. The trailer shows off how Din Djarin deals with possessing the Darksaber, created by the first Mandalorian Jedi.

Pascal, who has also gained fame from Game of Thrones and Narcos, as well as hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this month, gave some insight on how he's been able to secure iconic roles on hit TV shows.

RELATED VIDEO: Former Game of Thrones Star Pedro Pascal Reveals How Matt Damon's Daughter Is One Tough Critic!

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 2, Pascal quipped that it was just luck and doors opening at the right time.

"And that's the end, I'll do SNL and then, 'You're retired buddy,' " he joked at the time. "I have nothing to do with it. The door opens and you're like, 'Let me in!' "

