Pedro Pascal Calls Sarah Michelle Gellar an 'Incredibly Kind' Costar After 'Buffy' Throwback

Pedro Pascal still thinks highly of Sarah Michelle Gellar all these years after they starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer together.

Gellar, 45, recently shared a throwback photo featuring Pascal, 47, during his brief time on the beloved series. "When #Mother met #Father," she captioned the Instagram post, which saw the pair walking alongside each other.

Pascal is now reacting to that moment, telling Access Hollywood he "just found out" about Gellar's post and he was "excited" by it.

"Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me and I want her to know that I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was," The Last of Us star continued. "She was such a kind scene partner and we had the best time."

Pascal appeared on the series as college freshman Eddie in the season 4 premiere episode. His role was short-lived, though — he was quickly turned into a vampire and had to be staked by Gellar's Buffy Summers.

Recalling his casting on the series, Pascal told Access Hollywood it was "a super big deal."

Buffy ran for seven seasons airing between 1997 to 2003. And while the series was wildly popular and has continued to remain the test of time, Gellar has explicitly stated she's "not" interested in returning to the role.

"I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn't need to be done," she told SFX Magazine, per Syfy.com. "We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.'"

Added Gellar, "It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer can be streamed in its entirety on Hulu.