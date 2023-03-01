Entertainment TV Pedro Pascal Calls Sarah Michelle Gellar an 'Incredibly Kind' Costar After 'Buffy' Throwback Gellar recently shared a cute throwback pic from Pascal's guest turn on Buffy the Vampire Slayer By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 1, 2023 01:19 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty; Leon Bennett/Getty Pedro Pascal still thinks highly of Sarah Michelle Gellar all these years after they starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer together. Gellar, 45, recently shared a throwback photo featuring Pascal, 47, during his brief time on the beloved series. "When #Mother met #Father," she captioned the Instagram post, which saw the pair walking alongside each other. Sarah Michelle Gellar Posts Winking Buffy Throwback with Pedro Pascal Pascal is now reacting to that moment, telling Access Hollywood he "just found out" about Gellar's post and he was "excited" by it. "Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me and I want her to know that I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was," The Last of Us star continued. "She was such a kind scene partner and we had the best time." Pascal appeared on the series as college freshman Eddie in the season 4 premiere episode. His role was short-lived, though — he was quickly turned into a vampire and had to be staked by Gellar's Buffy Summers. Recalling his casting on the series, Pascal told Access Hollywood it was "a super big deal." Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast: Where Are They Now? Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Buffy ran for seven seasons airing between 1997 to 2003. And while the series was wildly popular and has continued to remain the test of time, Gellar has explicitly stated she's "not" interested in returning to the role. "I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn't need to be done," she told SFX Magazine, per Syfy.com. "We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.'" Added Gellar, "It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Buffy the Vampire Slayer can be streamed in its entirety on Hulu.