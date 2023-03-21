Pedro Pascal's Best Movies and Shows Before The Last of Us

He's the hottest heartthrob in Hollywood right now, but Pedro Pascal has had a long and winding career in TV and film. Here, some of his standout roles

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She works across many of the brand's verticals, including TV, Movies and Music. In her free time, Alex obsesses over her favorite show Law & Order: SVU, talks about all things Star Wars with her brother, and enjoys listening to country music and Adele with her mom. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Alex worked at E! News where you could find her interviewing celebrities on the red carpet, reporting from events and parties, writing articles and supporting the news desk. She got her start at the TODAY Show shortly before graduating from Boston University, and she still tells people she wants to be Savannah Guthrie when she grows up.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Kate Hogan
Published on March 21, 2023 05:43 PM
01 of 14

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 1999

Pedro Pascal rollout

Sarah Michelle Gellar had to stake Pedro Pascal's college-student-turned vampire Eddie in season 4. The actress recently shared a throwback of the two on set, giving a nod to Pascal's recent Internet fame.

02 of 14

Undressed, 1999

Pedro Pascal rollout

In this groundbreaking MTV series, Pascal (left) played a gay character named Greg for three episodes.

03 of 14

Law & Order, 2008

Pedro Pascal rollout

Like many actors, Pascal has appeared on several Law & Order franchises, including the OG in 2008 and two episodes of Criminal Intent in 2006 and 2009. In 2011, he memorably tussled with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler as Special Agent Greer on Special Victims Unit.

04 of 14

The Good Wife, 2009-2011

Pedro Pascal rollout

Throughout the CBS drama's first two seasons, Pascal portrayed attorney Nathan Landry.

05 of 14

Brothers & Sisters, 2011

Pedro Pascal rollout

The actor appeared as a homeless veteran and mentor to army medic Justin (Dave Annable) for two episodes.

06 of 14

Graceland, 2013-2014

Pedro Pascal rollout

In 2013, Pascal joined the cast of Graceland as Juan Barcelo, whom The Hollywood Reporter called "a tough but charming FBI agent with a rocky experience at the Bureau."

07 of 14

Game of Thrones, 2014

Pedro Pascal rollout
HBO

Pascal (with Indira Varma) had a short but unforgettable turn as bold prince Oberyn Martell.

08 of 14

'Fire Meet Gasoline,' 2015

Pedro Pascal rollout

He played Heidi Klum's lover in this music video for the supermodel's lingerie line, set to the song by Sia.

09 of 14

Narcos, 2015-2017

Pedro Pascal rollout

Pascal stepped into the shoes of DEA Agent Javier Peña for 30 episodes of the Netflix thriller — and even did his own stunts! In 2017, he recalled to Vulture how he jumped off a building, though "it was one story, and I'm hanging from a railing, so it's really just a few feet. Don't tell on me! It was a stunt double," he joked.

10 of 14

Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 2017

Pedro Pascal rollout

Pascal's role as Whiskey in the Kingsman sequel earned him a Teen Choice Award for choice fight with costars Colin Firth and Taron Egerton.

11 of 14

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020

Pedro Pascal rollout

Playing Maxwell Lord, one of the villains in the latest Wonder Woman film, was "so special," Pascal told Variety. "It turned out to be one of the best experiences I've ever had, with a cast, with a director, with a crew, with a role."

12 of 14

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, 2022

Pedro Pascal rollout

In what's become quite the meme-able moment, Pascal playfully portrayed Nicolas Cage megafan Javi Gutierrez in this self-referential action comedy.

13 of 14

The Mandalorian, 2022-2023

Pedro Pascal rollout
Disney+

In a galaxy far, far away, Pascal is bounty hunter Din Djarin. Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.

14 of 14

The Last of Us, 2023

Pedro Pascal rollout
HBO

Pascal plays lovable tough guy Joel opposite Bella Ramsey (right) in this video game-inspired thriller.

Related Articles
ALL THAT, top row, from left: Kel Mitchell, Angelique Bates, Josh Server, bottom row: Katrina Johnson, Kenan Thompson, Alisa Reyes, Lori Beth Denberg, (ca. mid 1990s), 1994-2005. ph: ©Tollin/Robbins Productions / courtesy Everett Collection
The Stars of Nickelodeon's 'All That': Where Are They Now?
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
Gustaf Skarsgard, Bill Skarsgard and Alexander Skarsgard attend the premiere of "It" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California
The Skarsgård Family: Everything to Know
succession season 3
The Cast of 'Succession': Everything to Know
Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
The Cast of 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Everything to Know
Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, and Brendan Hunt pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know
13th April 1964: EXCLUSIVE American actor Sidney Poitier looks into a mirror and smiles while holding his Best Actor Oscar for director Ralph Nelson's film, 'Lilies of the Field,' backstage at the Academy Awards, Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gene Lester/Getty Images); (Original Caption) Los Angeles, California: Best actor winner, Tom Hanks in "Philadelphia", at the 1994 Oscar Academy Awards. (Photo by  Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Dallas Buyers Club' onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Best Actor Winner in the History of the Oscars
29905_041-1.jpg
The Cast of 'Sister, Sister:' Where Are They Now?
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
The Office - Season 3
'The Office' Cast: Where Are They Now?
FAMILY MATTERS
The Cast of 'Family Matters:' Where Are They Now?
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
A Complete History of Every Best Actress Oscar Winner
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
Sarah Jessica Parker then and now
'Sex and the City' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?