01 of 14 Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 1999 Sarah Michelle Gellar had to stake Pedro Pascal's college-student-turned vampire Eddie in season 4. The actress recently shared a throwback of the two on set, giving a nod to Pascal's recent Internet fame.

02 of 14 Undressed, 1999 In this groundbreaking MTV series, Pascal (left) played a gay character named Greg for three episodes.

03 of 14 Law & Order, 2008 Like many actors, Pascal has appeared on several Law & Order franchises, including the OG in 2008 and two episodes of Criminal Intent in 2006 and 2009. In 2011, he memorably tussled with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler as Special Agent Greer on Special Victims Unit.

04 of 14 The Good Wife, 2009-2011 Throughout the CBS drama's first two seasons, Pascal portrayed attorney Nathan Landry.

05 of 14 Brothers & Sisters, 2011 The actor appeared as a homeless veteran and mentor to army medic Justin (Dave Annable) for two episodes.

06 of 14 Graceland, 2013-2014 In 2013, Pascal joined the cast of Graceland as Juan Barcelo, whom The Hollywood Reporter called "a tough but charming FBI agent with a rocky experience at the Bureau."

07 of 14 Game of Thrones, 2014 HBO Pascal (with Indira Varma) had a short but unforgettable turn as bold prince Oberyn Martell.

08 of 14 'Fire Meet Gasoline,' 2015 He played Heidi Klum's lover in this music video for the supermodel's lingerie line, set to the song by Sia.

09 of 14 Narcos, 2015-2017 Pascal stepped into the shoes of DEA Agent Javier Peña for 30 episodes of the Netflix thriller — and even did his own stunts! In 2017, he recalled to Vulture how he jumped off a building, though "it was one story, and I'm hanging from a railing, so it's really just a few feet. Don't tell on me! It was a stunt double," he joked.

10 of 14 Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 2017 Pascal's role as Whiskey in the Kingsman sequel earned him a Teen Choice Award for choice fight with costars Colin Firth and Taron Egerton.

11 of 14 Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 Playing Maxwell Lord, one of the villains in the latest Wonder Woman film, was "so special," Pascal told Variety. "It turned out to be one of the best experiences I've ever had, with a cast, with a director, with a crew, with a role."

12 of 14 The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, 2022 In what's become quite the meme-able moment, Pascal playfully portrayed Nicolas Cage megafan Javi Gutierrez in this self-referential action comedy.

13 of 14 The Mandalorian, 2022-2023 Disney+ In a galaxy far, far away, Pascal is bounty hunter Din Djarin. Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.