90 Day Fiancé's Pedro Gets Back in Shape in Sneak Peak ofThe Family Chantel Season 2

90 Day Fiancé 's Pedro Gets Back in Shape in Sneak Peak of The Family Chantel Season 2

Pedro Jimeno is focusing on a new fitness routine.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the second season of The Family Chantel, Pedro is seen getting back into shape after gaining "almost 40 pounds."

"My new hobby right now is Muay Thai because I gained almost like 40 pounds in three years in the United States," Pedro says. "I love the American food. You know, eat this, eat that. I want to eat the entire piece of cake."

In the clip, Pedro spars at the gym with another boxer as he works on his Muay Thai moves. According to the World Thai Boxing Association, Muay Thai, or Thai Boxing, is the national sport of Thailand and is a martial art and combat sport.

"But thanks to Muay Thai, I dropped like 25 pounds," Pedro says.

And Pedro, 28, says his wife Chantel Everett is all about his fit new look.

"Chantel loves how I look right now," he says, admitting, "I’ve been so fat before, that I lost my six-pack."

While at the gym, Pedro receives a FaceTime call from his sister Nicole and mother Lidia.

"I'm here at the gym. Taking Muay Thai classes," he tells his family.

"I'm all muscle," he says with a laugh, showing off his muscles to the camera.

As the clip comes to an end, Lidia asks, "Pedro, tell me, how is Chantel?"

Fans first met Pedro and Chantel on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé. Cameras then followed them and their families for two seasons of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Pedro moved from the Dominican Republic to Atlanta on a K-1 visa after they secretly got engaged following a brief romance.

Throughout season 1 of The Family Chantel, Chantel’s family was suspicious of Pedro’s intentions because the couple had lied to them about bringing him over via the K-1 visa process.