BBC Drops Highly Anticipated Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer: 'This Will Be the End of It'

Peaky Blinders fans rejoice!

The BBC dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated sixth (and final) season of its award-winning 1920s crime drama on New Year's Day.

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) returns for the final season of the British period piece, which follows Shelby and his lawless family running the streets of Birmingham, England.

The drama-ridden trailer, which features the haunting voiceover of Murphy saying, "This will be the end of it," is filled with gunshots, fist fights, and fire. It also highlights the return of Oswald Mosley (Sam Clafin), Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle) and Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Tom Hardy is also rumored to reprise his role as Alfie Solomons, although it hasn't been revealed how Helen McCrory's Aunt Polly will be written off following her cancer-related death in April 2021.

Last year, it was announced by series creator Steven Knight that the sixth season of Peaky Blinders would be its last. However, a movie is in the works and production is planned to begin in 2023, per Variety.

At the BFI London Film Festival in October, Knight revealed, "And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham. And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it."

In a previous statement, Knight announced to the show's loyal fanbase that after the pandemic threw a wrench in production, "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher."