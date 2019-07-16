Peaky Blinders Actor Karl Shiels Dead at 47

Image zoom robbie jack/Corbis via Getty

Peaky Blinders actor Karl Shiels has died at the age of 47.

The actor’s death was confirmed Monday in a statement by his agent Lisa Richard, calling him a “remarkable force.”

“Karl was a uniquely talented individual, simultaneously intense, lighthearted, funny, sharp-witted, outspoken and intensely powerful as an actor, director and artistic director of the Theatre Upstairs – where he was such a support and mentor for young writers, actors and directors – and of his own company Semper Fi before that,” said Richard, according to Metro.

“Karl was a remarkable force in Irish theatre and hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him,” she continued. “Our hearts are broken but today our thoughts are with his partner Laura and his family, his children and their mother Dearbhla and his many close friends among whom we count ourselves lucky to have been for so many years.”

Image zoom Karl Shiels ShowbizIreland/Getty

Shiels’ cause of death is unknown.

The Dublin-born actor starred as Ryan in the first series of Peaky Blinders in 2013.

Though Sheils made a name for himself in the United States with roles in Batman Begins and Into the Badlands, he is perhaps best known for his role as Robbie Quinn in the Dublin soap opera Fair City.

Other notable roles include those in Veronica Guerin, Intermission and The Clinic. Sheils was also nominated for an IFTA for Best Actor in 2004 for his part in Capital Letters.