The Lost Symbol Trailer: Robert Langdon Must Solve the 'Great Mystery' in Peacock's New Series

A "great mystery" is waiting to be solved on Peacock's upcoming series, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol.

The streaming service, launched by NBCUniversal last year, unveiled the first official trailer for the drama on Monday. Based on the 2009 bestseller from author Dan Brown, The Lost Symbol follows Professor Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman) as he's tasked with solving several puzzles to help save his kidnapped mentor and prevent a global conspiracy.

The show's cast also includes Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

In the trailer, Zukerman's Robert Langdon begins by discussing various symbols with his students and explores the point in which "benign symbols become malignant." After having an innocent chat with his mentor in the next scene, Robert receives a phone call about an "urgent situation."

Robert is then told that he will need to solve "the great mystery" and that a person named Peter will "point the way" for him to do so. From there, Robert reveals that the mysterious individual wants him to "locate an ancient portal buried within the capital and unlock it."

The character of Robert Langdon was previously portrayed on the big screen by Tom Hanks in 2006's The Da Vinci Code and 2009's Angels & Demons. Peacock's new series "follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon," according to the press release.

The Lost Symbol was previously set to air on NBC under the title Langdon, but it was announced in March that the series' new home will be at Peacock.

"The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen," NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Susan Rovner previously said in a statement, per TVLine. "Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say 'yes' to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio."