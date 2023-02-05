Peacock Releases Statement After 'RHUGT' Incident with Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo

An investigation was launched into the incident that led to the early exits of Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4, the show's network and production company say.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, representatives for Peacock and Shed Media broke their silence about what happened during filming of the second installment of the franchise's Ex-Wives Club format in Marrakech, Morocco, at the end of January.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," their statement reads. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

PEOPLE was first to report about Glanville, 50, and Manzo's departures, which according to insiders occurred after Glanville took things too far with Manzo, 61, during a party, kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

"It was unwanted," a source said at the time. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty

Following the incident, a decision was made by production to report what happened to higher ups. Filming continued that night and into the next morning when Glanville, a second source noted, was made aware of Manzo's feelings and apologized via text message.

Still, the decision was made that afternoon unbeknownst to Manzo to remove Glanville from the trip early. "Brandi's behavior was inappropriate," a third source said, "so she was asked to leave."

Later that night, Manzo decided she didn't want to film anymore and chose to exit the show on her own. "She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment," the first insider said.

Costars Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi were supportive of her decision, the second source added, as was production. Filming continued on the series and wrapped days later.

Neither Glanville nor Manzo have spoken publicly about the incident. Requests for comment were declined by PEOPLE.

News of the cast of Ultimate Girls Trip 4 was first reported by PEOPLE in January.

The show marks a big return to the Housewives universe and to reality television for Manzo, who departed Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2013 after season 5. She later starred in Manzo'd with Children, a spinoff show with husband Al and their three kids, Albie, 36, Lauren, 34, and Chris, 33. It went off the air in 2016.

On the other hand, Glanville has remained a mainstay on reality TV, even after leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an official cast member in 2015 after the show's fifth season. The mother of two has returned to the show frequently as a guest, and has been seen on other shows like Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, Famously Single, My Kitchen Rules and most recently, the Peacock hit The Traitors.

That show, based on a Dutch format, was just renewed by Peacock for a second season after record ratings and critical acclaim. A reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen, is set to stream on Feb. 28. It's unclear if Glanville will participate.

It is also not known yet when RHUGT season 4 will air. PEOPLE confirmed in July that season 3 of the series will include RHONY's Leah McSweeney; Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose; RHOA's Porsha Williams and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton. That trip, filmed in Thailand, has yet to set a premiere date but is expected later this year.

The first two seasons of RHUGT are now streaming on Peacock.