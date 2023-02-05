Peacock Releases Statement After 'RHUGT' Incident with Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," Peacock and production company Shed Media tell PEOPLE in a joint statement

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 12:38 PM

An investigation was launched into the incident that led to the early exits of Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4, the show's network and production company say.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, representatives for Peacock and Shed Media broke their silence about what happened during filming of the second installment of the franchise's Ex-Wives Club format in Marrakech, Morocco, at the end of January.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," their statement reads. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

PEOPLE was first to report about Glanville, 50, and Manzo's departures, which according to insiders occurred after Glanville took things too far with Manzo, 61, during a party, kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

"It was unwanted," a source said at the time. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20007 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty

Following the incident, a decision was made by production to report what happened to higher ups. Filming continued that night and into the next morning when Glanville, a second source noted, was made aware of Manzo's feelings and apologized via text message.

Still, the decision was made that afternoon unbeknownst to Manzo to remove Glanville from the trip early. "Brandi's behavior was inappropriate," a third source said, "so she was asked to leave."

Later that night, Manzo decided she didn't want to film anymore and chose to exit the show on her own. "She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment," the first insider said.

Costars Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi were supportive of her decision, the second source added, as was production. Filming continued on the series and wrapped days later.

Neither Glanville nor Manzo have spoken publicly about the incident. Requests for comment were declined by PEOPLE.

News of the cast of Ultimate Girls Trip 4 was first reported by PEOPLE in January.

The show marks a big return to the Housewives universe and to reality television for Manzo, who departed Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2013 after season 5. She later starred in Manzo'd with Children, a spinoff show with husband Al and their three kids, Albie, 36, Lauren, 34, and Chris, 33. It went off the air in 2016.

On the other hand, Glanville has remained a mainstay on reality TV, even after leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an official cast member in 2015 after the show's fifth season. The mother of two has returned to the show frequently as a guest, and has been seen on other shows like Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Big Brother, Famously Single, My Kitchen Rules and most recently, the Peacock hit The Traitors.

That show, based on a Dutch format, was just renewed by Peacock for a second season after record ratings and critical acclaim. A reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen, is set to stream on Feb. 28. It's unclear if Glanville will participate.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

It is also not known yet when RHUGT season 4 will air. PEOPLE confirmed in July that season 3 of the series will include RHONY's Leah McSweeney; Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose; RHOA's Porsha Williams and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton. That trip, filmed in Thailand, has yet to set a premiere date but is expected later this year.

The first two seasons of RHUGT are now streaming on Peacock.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20007 -- Pictured: Brandi Glanville -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo Exited 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Early After 'Unwanted' Kisses
Brandi Glanville Camille Grammer Vicki Gunvalson Caroline Manzo
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Heading to Morocco for Season 4 with a New 'Ex-Wives Club'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
The Most Influential 'Real Housewives' Who've Said They've Quit the Show
Real Housewives of Dubai Star Nia Ali Exits Series After 1 Season
'Real Housewives of Dubai' Star Nina Ali Exits Series After 1 Season: 'It Was an Honor'
GOSSIP GIRL, from left: Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, 'Hope Sinks', (Season 1, ep. 105, aired Aug. 5, 2021).
TV Shows Canceled in 2023
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
When in Thailand! Peacock Reveals First Cast Photo of ''Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3' '
Leah McSweeney's Pink Cone Top at BravoCon. Michael Gioia /People
'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Turns Heads in Hot Pink Metallic Cone Top at BravoCon 2022
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: See Inside the Housewives' $11.5M Turks and Caicos Villa
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Is Headed to Thailand! Find Out Who's on Board
Porsha Williams; Tinsley Mortimer
Porsha Williams Replacing Tinsley Mortimer on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3'
Lizzy Savetsky
Lizzy Savetsky Exits 'RHONY' Reboot, New Housewife Says She Was Being Subjected to Antisemitic Attacks
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Kate Chastain, Andy Cohen WWHL
Pregnant Kate Chastain Says She Will Raise Her Baby 'Solo': 'I'm Happy to Do It Alone'
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud
Watch Taylor Armstrong Inadvertently Recreate Her Infamous Cat Meme in RHUGT Season 2 Clip
Watch Taylor Armstrong Inadvertently Recreate Her Infamous Cat Meme in' RHUGT ' Season'' 2'' Clip
bravocon-g
BravoCon 2022: Here Are the More Than 100 Stars Who Will Be There — and When Tickets Go on Sale
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022