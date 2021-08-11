Jearnest Corchado, Tetona Jackson and more will join Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt in their upcoming Christmas movie

Real Housewives of the North Pole Adds Six New Stars as Full Cast Is Revealed

Kyle Richards and Besty Brandt are about to get some new neighbors in North Pole, Vermont.

Peacock has announced the full cast of their upcoming original movie, The Real Housewives of the North Pole. The casting news comes after the streamer first revealed that Richards and Brandt would be co-starring in the holiday movie, which began production in Utah last month.

The Real Housewives of the North Pole follows the two "Christmas Queens" of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt). The duo has made a name for themselves over the past nine years after winning the Best Holiday House decorating contest every year, but after a particularly nasty spat, the two women ignite a town-wide feud just days before Christmas.

Their argument catches the eye of a national magazine writer (Jackson), who hopes to nab her first big story with an expose titled 'Real Housewives of the North Pole.'

Corchado stars in the film as Trish's daughter Skye, who's home for a holiday break and making tensions "extra high this Christmas," per Peacock. Selig will star as Diana's son Jake, a recent college grad trying to plan his life in the real world, while Ponce will play Trish's husband Paul.

Mapa is set to star as Kendall's American Life boss, Xander, and Dayoub will play Nick, a "free spirit" who works as a conservationist at the Wildlife Bureau.

Richards first teased the project on Instagram last month, sharing a screenshot of the news and writing, "So happy to be working with this incredible actress @betsybrandt I can't wait for you all to see it! 🙏🎄🎅❤️🎬"

While she's known as the longest-running member of RHOBH, Richards began her career onscreen as a child actress. She has appeared in the original Halloween film, plus The Watcher in the Woods, Little House on the Prairie and Down to Earth.

Brandt, who is widely recognized for her role as Marie Schrader on AMC's Breaking Bad, has also appeared in The Michael J. Fox Show, Masters of Sex, Parenthood and Life in Pieces. Her most recent role was in Hulu's Love, Victor.